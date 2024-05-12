Gold Buckle Futurity Awards Golden Paychecks in Ardmore
In the second year of competition, the Gold Buckle Roping Futurities are proving to be strong and continue to pay well. The Spring 2024 event is currently being held in Ardmore, Okla., from May 9 through May 12. All of the events are open to any horses with an additional incentive for being by an enrolled stallion.
The 6 & Under Maturity Tie-Down kicked off the events at Hardy Murphy Coliseum on Thursday morning. Plenty of top-50 ropers were on site to show the young horses' talents.
Bar W Roaney 1909, shown by Cody McCartney, had a great day, winning the first round and second in the second and third rounds of the maturity. The horse scored 225.68 in round one and then followed that up with 220.2 and 222.15. The score is a combination of time and a set of four judges.
In the end, it was a horse that was solid the entire time but fell short to win money in the rounds that picked up the championship. Conrey Kitty, ridden by Clay Cerny, emerged as the overall champion of the event with a total score of 878.4 to earn the $20,000 winner's purse.
Wrangler National Finals Rodeo tie-down roper Marcos Costa was on hand to ride Rey of Paddy, who was the reserve champion. With a total of 876.35, the duo of roper and horse earned $8,000 for their showing.
In the Gold Buckle Incentive Roping Conrey Kitty picked up another $10,000 for being the top horse by a nominated stallion.
Another NFR cowboy, Adam Gray, earned the reserve championship in the incentive fund with a total score of 874.08 to deposit $6,000.
The afternoon was consumed with the 4 & Under Breakaway horses. The McCartney family continued on with their successful ways.
Platinum Pluss, ridden by National Finals Breakaway qualifier Cheyanne McCartney, was the champion. With a total score of 919.13 and a full 19 points ahead of the competition, Cheyanne and her stand-out ride earned $17,000.
The Boisjoli sisters finished second and third with Marissa riding CR Tuff Pep for 900.78 and Makayla atop Chics Trashy Doll. They earned $5,000 and $3,500 respectively.
In the stallion incentive side of things, Marissa Boisjoli had the top nominated horse with CR Tuff Pep who was awarded an additional $10,000.