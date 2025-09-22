Governor’s Cup Showdown: Athletes Fight for Final NFR Spots in Sioux Falls

It’s no secret that the regular rodeo season is coming down to the wire. With only a few rodeos left, now is the time for athletes on the bubble to make a final push to secure a spot in the top 15 in the world and head to the National Finals Rodeo in December.

The Sioux Falls Governor's Cup rodeo rounds out the regular season and is one of the final chances for athletes outside the top 15 to make their move.

This Cinch Playoffs rodeo runs from September 26 until the 28, and will be three days of non-stop action for these rodeo athletes. Some fought all year to qualify and will work to either break into the top 15 or further their spot in the world standings.

In 2024, the final round helped athletes secure their world standing spot ahead of the NFR. With over $1.1 million paid out last year, this is a huge difference for those needing just a few grand to push them to where they need to be. Jess Pope took home $30,000 in bareback riding; he finished at No. 5 in the world.

Solid Performance at Sioux Falls Can Lead to Trip To NFR

Briana Sanchez / Argus Leader,

Athletes who won last year were almost all seen in the Thomas and Mack arena, steer wrestlers Stetson Jorgensen and Dalton Massey tied for first in Sioux Falls and ended up No. 7 and No. 8 when it was all said and done.

The Governor's Cup pushed Ryder Wright over into a world title as he took home $30,000 that weekend and was named the best saddle bronc rider in the world. Wright is looking at another world title if all goes well, he’s ranked No.1 in the world right now, and another solid performance in Sioux Falls could only secure his spot.

Hailey Kinsel’s performance in the barrels last year pushed her to No. 2 in the world, after winning the Governor's Cup in 2024, she took home $30,000. If she can perform the same way this year, she has the potential to move up from her current spot at No. 4.

Clayton Sellars' ride in Sioux Falls last year broke him into the top 10 in the world standings. His win in Sioux Falls beat out Hayes Weight who ended the season at No. 2 and just goes to show how crucial the Governor's Cup is to an athlete still fighting for their spot at the NFR.

As some of the best rodeo athletes in the world prepare to compete head to head this weekend in Sioux Falls, the final winners will show a solid outlook into who will be seen in the Thomas and Mack arena come December.

