Riley Webb, Lisa Lockhart Pocket $72,000 Each at Hondo Rodeo Fest Phoenix

The three-day Hondo Rodeo Fest wrapped up Sunday night at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona and several contestants are walking away with piles of money.

Tie-down roper Riley Webb and barrel racer Lisa Lockhart were the high-money winners and took their share of the Maverick Award after the three rounds of competition were complete. Pulling out of Phoenix, both will have $72,000 to deposit in their accounts.

The weekend was highlighted with rodeos' biggest names, impressive rides, and fast times. Here are the winners and Sunday’s results to wrap up the third Hondo Rodeo Fest in Phoenix.

Riley Webb and Lisa Lockhart Claim Hondo’s Biggest Paydays

Lisa Lockhart | Nathan Meyer Photography

Webb was under the microscope after suffering a dislocated shoulder at the Governor’s Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the end of the 2026 PRCA regular season. He left no doubt, he is back and ready to compete.

Three consistent and fast runs later, Webb left Phoenix as the Hondo Champion. He started off the weekend Friday with the fastest time of the entire weekend. A 6.61-second run put him on top and earned the $12,000 daily payday.

He followed that up with a 7.34 on Saturday and then a consistent 7.33 Sunday. In total, his 21.28 on three head of calves was more than two seconds ahead of the second-place finisher in the average, Tuf Cooper.

Before the average and Maverick payoff Webb had already collected $27,000 just for the daily payoffs. Add another $20,000 for the average and then $25,000 for the Maverick and you have quite a payday.

Lockhart’s road wasn’t quite as straightforward. Friday evening, the barrel racers faced a significant challenge with the ground and the fact that the electric eyes were not working. All of the barrel racers got another chance Saturday morning to make sure everyone had a fair chance to compete.

Lockhart ended up second in the revised round, which earned her $7,500. She then came back on Saturday to win the round with a 13.536, earning $12,000. Lockhart posted her fastest time of the weekend on Sunday with a 13.506, which was good enough for second place behind Emily Beisel.

Lockhart combined for a total of 40.742 to win the average, just ahead of Carlee Otero, whose three times added together were 40.918.

All total, both Webb and Lockhart put together consistent and tough performances worth $72,000 each.

Eight Hondo Rodeo Average Champions Crowned

R.C. Landingham | Fernando Sam-Sin

Every single event at the Hondo paid $20,000 to the average champion and $7,500 to second.

In the bareback riding, it was RC Landingham who put together the best three rides totaling 264.5, while World Champion Zeke Thurston won the saddle bronc riding with 263 points.

Austin Richardson was a last-minute replacement in the bull riding, and he took full advantage of the opportunity presented to him. With a total of 263.5 points, Richardson gathered the $20,000 payday.

The steer wrestlers were fast all three nights, but no one was faster than Cash Robb who totaled 12.48 on three.

Danielle Lowman made sure her home-state crowd got to witness just how fast and lethal she can be in the breakaway roping. There might not have been a time when the crowd cheered louder than when she took the win with an amazing 5.55 on three head.

Andrew Ward and Jake Long captured the team roping win with a total time of 24.58 seconds. To both get to deposit $20,000 in their accounts.

Sunday’s Final Round Delivered

Statler Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

On their way to average wins, the Sunday performance still paid $12,000 to the winner and four places total. A quick review of the round winners proved that each night, the crowd certainly got their money’s worth.

In the saddle bronc riding, it was the Wright show on Sunday. The family dominated the competition when they put together a three-way tie at the top with 90.5 points each. Ryder, Statler and Stetson all won $7,666 for their rides.

Emily Beisel was smoking fast around three barrels when she posted the fastest time of the weekend at 13.45 to earn the daily win.

Joel Harris took the win in the tie-down roping with a 7.17-second run.

Cash Robb added another $12,000 to his weekend earnings by winning the steer wrestling with a 3.55-second run.

The D-Low show was in full force on Sunday in the breakaway roping. The telecast announcer, Joe Beaver, had just said how fast she could be in this type of setup, and he wasn’t wrong. When the rope broke away from the horn, the clock stopped at 1.64.

Jacob Lees claimed the win in the bareback riding with an 88.5-point ride, and legendary bull riding youngster, John Crimber, earned the win with a 90.5.

In the team roping, it was Tyler Tryan and Nicky Northcott who smoked a run of 3.71 seconds and got the final round victory.