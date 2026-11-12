Kincade Henry Sets the Pace in Early 2027 Tie-Down Roping Standings

The 2027 rodeo season is heating up quickly as rodeo athletes are already fighting for their spot at the top of the world standings. Tie-down ropers are going to have their work cut out for them as the top cowboys are already neck and neck, with Kincade Henry taking an early lead.

2027 Tie-down Roping Race

Henry led the standings for a bit early in 2026 but ultimately is heading to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) in December at No. 4. Now, he’s putting in the work in order to land higher in the standings in 2027, with the end goal to be crowned a world champion.

With five qualifications under his belt, Henry has been battling for the top tie-down spot since 2020. Tie-down roping is one of the most competitive events in rodeo as less than $1,000 separates the top three cowboys right now. He’s up against some of the most iconic cowboys in the game too, including Shad Mayfield and Riley Webb.

As far as his 2027 season goes, Henry has secured $14,292 already with just three rodeos under his belt. He started the season off strong, winning the Waller County Fair & Rodeo with an 8-second run. He only got better from there though as he headed to the Texas Circuit Finals.

A Finals Finish

It was here that the cowboy really began to shine, and show his true potential for what’s to come in the Thomas & Mack Arena. After a second and third place finish in rounds one and two, Henry was not going down without a fight by the time he entered the arena in round three.

Henry went on to win the next two rounds, putting him at the top of the leaderboard and ultimately giving him the overall title when it was all said and done. His performance here brought his weekend total to $11,600, a massive way to start the season.

Henry hasn’t earned a check since despite trying at the Cinch Roping Fiesta but it’s clear that he’s going to come in strong to the Thomas & Mack Arena when the time comes. He’s putting up some fast numbers in the arena (averaging 9.67 seconds already) and is getting the reps he needs in order to stay sharp for his trip to Las Vegas.

While the cowboy is just weeks away from the NFR, he’s already setting himself up for a successful 2027 no matter where he lands in the standings once the NFR comes to an end.