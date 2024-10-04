Green Brothers Make Memories and Capture Wins: Full Recap Go-Round Two CNFR
The Canadian Finals wrapped up the second performance of 2024 Thursday, October 3. The contestants came to play for their shot at a round win and $11,100.
Ethan Mazurenko, a 22-year-old cowboy from Kaycee, Wyoming teamed up with Disco Party from Calgary Stampede to score 90.25 points in the bareback riding. Seeking redemption after his ride last night and never drawing Disco Party, everything came together tonight for this young cowboy to secure a round win at CFR 50.
The cowboy going into the National Finals Rodeo this year in the No.1 spot secured a round win tonight in Edmonton, Alberta. Taking his steer to the ground in 3.9 seconds, Dalton Massey is looking to not only win the world but also take the title as the Canadian Finals Champion Steer Wrestler home with him in 2024.
The breakaway roping was stacked, as always, but it would be the Longview, Alberta cowgirl Brandi Whiteside roping her calf in 2.2-seconds that would come out on top in Rogers Place this evening.
Jackie Ganter, an Abilene, Texas cowgirl, and her horse Sailor got it done in 13.95 seconds on the barrel pattern on this beautiful Thursday evening. Sending her back to Texas at least $11,100 richer.
With over half of the stand-out saddle bronc field bucking off because of the caliber of horses in the arena tonight, it would be 2017 Canadian Saddle Bronc Champion Layton Green for 91-points on NorthCott Yules Mary Lou that would show his talent in the stadium holding 18,500 seats.
The team roping event had an added twist for one set of cowboys. They haven't roped together all year, and their first time roping together at a rodeo would be last night during the first round of the Canadian Finals. Grady Quam and Brody Chappel didn't let that small detail hold them back, they found their groove tonight. Together the pair roped both ends in 4.7-seconds to secure a round win.
Haven Meged is chasing down his second Canadian title in the tie-down roping. Meged and his sorrel horse took the round win with a smoking 7-seconds flat time. The next fastest time behind them being a 7.4 second run.
Rounding out an evening of exciting competition, bull rider Garrett Green matched up with Koulee’s Pet from Macza Pro Rodeo. The duo certainly put on a show and kept the crowd interested. This team went for 84.5-points to best the field and take the win.
What a special moment for the Green brothers as they both earned the round win in their respective events to end the second performance of the 50th Canadian Finals Rodeo. Certainly a night to remember for many!
Competition at Rogers Place continues Friday, October 4. Stay tuned to Rodeo on SI for full coverage - bookmark the page and come back daily for the best western sports industry news.