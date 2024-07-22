Hailey Kinsel On A 16-Second Streak: Days of '47 Update
The World's Only Gold Medal Rodeo reached its halfway point in the performances yesterday on Sunday, July 21. Night three of the Utah Days of '47 Rodeo takes place tonight. One more performance will unfold before the highly anticipated Gold Medal Round on Wednesday, July 24.
The 32 women for the progressive round advanced out of the qualifying slack on July 16. The progressive round consists of four seperate rodeo performances, each consisting of eight women who advanced from the long go. From each rodeo performance, the two fastest times advance to the Gold Medal Round where finalists compete for Olympic style Gold, Silver and Bronze medals. All eight finalists are guaranteed payout.
Kassie Mowry put nearly three-tenths between her and Hayln Lide, the queen of this year's Cowboy Christmas. The no. 1 cowgirl in the Barrel Racing World Standings, Leslie Smalygo, came in third place. Tillar King (no. 23 in the standings) finished fourth. The three-time Days of '47 champion, Hailey Kinsel, also found her way in the top five.
Night One saw Dona Kay Rule and Jymmy Kay Cox advance. Hailey Kinsel and Shelley Morgan both broke the 16-second barrier to advance out of Night Two. Kinsel won this event consecutively from 2017-2019. Kinsel left Calgary after running two sub-17-second runs in the semi finals and finals. While Leslie Smalygo walked away from Calgary with the $50,000; Hailey and Sister continue to show an unmatched ability to consistently be fast. Hailey's 16.83-second run from the second performance proves that Sister only continues to speed up.
The bulk of the fastest competitors from the qualifying round have yet to run. Mowry and Lide have the opportunity to go head-to-head tonight. The final performance of the progressive round boasts two World Champions (Jordon Briggs and Fallon Taylor) and the current season leader, Leslie Smalygo.
Utah Days of 47 Rodeo Results (Half-Way):
Barrel Racing: Progressive round: 1. Kassie Mowry, 16.71 seconds, $5,600; 2. Halyn Lide, 16.98, $4,480; 3. Leslie Smalygo, 17.00, $3,640; 4. Tillar King, 17.02, $2,800; 5. Hailey Kinsel, 17.05, $2,240; 6. Shelley Morgan, 17.06, $1,680; 7. Jordon Briggs, 17.14, $1,400; 8. Tiany Schuster, 17.17, $1,260; 9. Fallon Taylor, 17.18, $1,120; 10. Ashley Castleberry, 17.20, $980; 11. Amanda Butler, 17.21, $840; 12. Paige Jones, 17.22, $700; 13. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 17.23, $560; 14. Jennifer Kalafatic, 17.25, $420; 15. Taycie Matthews, 17.27, $280.
First performance: 1. Dona Kay Rule, 16.91 seconds, $2,000; 2. Jymmy Kay Cox, 17.24, $1,500; 3. Sue Smith, 17.26, $1,000; 4. Steeley Steiner, 17.27, $500.
Second performance: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 16.83 seconds, 2. Shelley Morgan, 16.94, $1,500; 3. McKenna Coronado, 17.02, $1,000; 4. Amanda Butler, 17.14, $500.