Halfway Mark to World Championships: Round Two Results From IFR55
Two of the four rounds of IFR55 have concluded and World Champions will be crowned on Sunday at the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Okla. The top 15 cowboys and cowgirls in each event of the International Professional Rodeo Association are competing for their share of the $500,000 purse.
Bareback Riding
It was a repeat of Round 1 in the bareback riding, with Blayn Hughston of McBain, Mich. again taking the top spot. With an 82.75-point ride, he continues to climb the standings. Season earnings leader, Tanner Phipps, also claimed the second place check for a second time.
1. Blayn Hughston / 82.75 / $3,703.70
2. Tanner Phipps / 82 / $2,777.78
3. Quintonn Lunsford / 79.75 / $1,851.85
4. Stetson Bierman / 79.50 / $925.93
Steer Wrestling
Eli Troyer of Scottsvile, Ky. earned his first round win of IFR55 at 3.9 seconds. Matt Fisher is the only steer wrestler thus far to have earned checks in both rounds, climbing to fourth in season earnings.
1. Eli Troyer / 3.9 / $3,703.70
2. Kirkland Reaney / 4.8 / $2,777.78
3. Trey Lloyd / 5.1 / $1,851.85
4. Matt Fisher / 5.3 / $925.93
Team Roping
Bradley Massey of Perry, Fla. and Zack Mabry of Piedmont, Ala. earned their first round win of IFR55 in Round 2. Jake Wells and Bryer Hamilton, along with Heath King and Stephen Britnell, earned their second checks in two rounds.
King leads the heading season earnings. Britnell and Hamilton sit 1-2 in season earnings for heeling.
1. Bradley Massey and Zack Mabry / 4.7 / $3,703.70
2. Jake Wells and Bryer Hamilton / 5.0 / $2,777.78
3. Brady Barrentine and Reno Gonzales / 5.9 / $1,851.85
4/5. Heath King and Stephen Britnell / 6.1 / $462.96
4/5. Arturo Jr. Gallegos and Arturo Sr. Gallegos / 6.1 / $462.96
Saddle Bronc Riding
Timothy Troyer of Weatherford, Okla. was another cowboy to earn his first round win of IFR55 in Round 2. He sits third in season earnings. Season earnings leader, Kody Rinehart, is also two for two in terms of checks.
1. Timothy Troyer / 83.25 / $3,703.70
2. Colt Bass / 82.75 / $2,777.78
3/4. Kody Rinehart / 81 / $1,388.89
3/4. Jake Barnes / 81 / $1,388.89
Tie Down Roping
Andrew Burks of Athens, Ala. continued his reign, where he leads the season earnings and won his second round of IFR55. Glenn Jackson earned a fourth place check and sits second in season earnings. Jarod Nooren has earned checks in both rounds.
1. Andrew Burks / 8.4 / $3,703.70
2. Jarod Nooren / 8.9 / $2,777.79
3. Jarvis Demery / 9.2 / $1,851.85
4. Glenn Jackson / 9.7 / $925.93
Barrel Racing
Brandie Inman of Nowata, Okla. earned her first round win of IFR55, as a rookie. Taylor Finley is currently second in season earnings and earned her second check of the finals in round two. Bayleigh Choate is also two for two in round checks.
1. Brandie Inman / 16.118 / $3,703.70
2. Josie Thompson / 16.146 / $2,777.78
3. Taylor Finley / 16.308 / $1,851.85
4. Bayleigh Choate / 16.449 / $925.93
Breakaway Roping
Kyla Matthews of Athens, Tenn. and Jessie Nooren of Moosley, Ontario spilt the top spot in Round 2. Matthews has now moved into fifth in season earnings.
1/2. Kyla Matthews / 2.2 / $3,240.74
1/2. Jessie Nooren / 2.2 / $3,240.74
3. Sage Dunlap / 2.8 / $1,851.85
4. Oralee Madison / 3.3 / $925.93
Bull Riding
Season earnings leader, Garrett Tribble of Okemah, Okla. took the round win. Rookie, Brody Robinson, and Dekan Garland are both two for two for checks at IFR55. Robinson is second in season earnings.
1. Garrett Tribble / 83.75 / $3,703.70
2. Dekan Garland / 83.5 / $2,777.78
3. Brody Robinson / 82.25 / $1,851.85
4. Kole Bowman / 79.25 / $925.93