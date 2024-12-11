Hall and Profili Tie Round 6 Team Roping Record in Spectacular Fashion
Blink and you would miss the team roping tonight in round 6 of the WNFR. Five tenths separate the seven teams taking round 6 checks to the bank.
A smoking 3.5 second run turned in by Brenten Hall & Kaden Profili will send them to the South Point Hotel & Casino to accept their round win buckles this evening. Not only do they win the round, they recorded the fastest time in the team roping so far this year. In their interview, Kaden says, "this is what dreams are made of."
Not only is it the fastest time of the 2024 WNFR but they tied the arena record held by Trevor Brazile/Patrick Smith, 2011, Colby Lovell/Russell Cardoza, 2012; Erich Rogers/Paul Eaves.
The duo was a 3.9 in round one for a $26,624 check, and 4.2 seconds in round two for a third place $20,104 check. With tonight's 3.5 second run they pocketed an additional $33,687, bringing their total NFR winnings to $80,415 with four more rounds to go.
The rest of the teams did not make it easy on Hall and Profili. J.C. Yeahquo and Buddy Hawkins II along with Tyler Wade and Wesley Thorp both clocked in with 3.6 seconds to tie for second and third.
Wade and Thorp were the fastest time in rounds 1, 2 and 5. Their tie for second and third still adds some much needed cash to the bottom line and their world standings calculations.
Cyle Denison & Tanner Braden stopped the clock at 3.7 seconds, good enough for third place and their first checks at the WNFR.
Driggers and Nogueira found themselves at the pay window after laying down a 3.8 second run winning $8,693.
A split for 6th place with 4 second runs was shared between Erich Rogers & Paul Eaves and Coleman Proctor & Logan Medlin. Proctor is putting more money toward the All-Around Standings and keeping himself in the battle for a world title as well.
Round 6 Results
1. Brenten Hall & Kaden Profili / 3.50 / $33,687.18
2/3. J.C. Yeahquo & Buddy Hawkins II / 3.60 / $23,363.69
2/3. Tyler Wade & Wesley Thorp / 3.60 / $23,363.69
4. Clye Denison & Tanner Braden / 3.70 / $14,126.88
5. Kaleb Driggers & Junior Nogueira / 3.80 / $8,693.47
6/6. Erich Rogers & Paul Eaves / 4.0 / $2,716.71
6/6. Colman Proctor & Logan Medlin / 4.0 / 2,716.71
7. Clint Summers & Jake Long / 4.30
8. Derrick Begay & Jonathan Torres / 4.90
9. Clay Smith / Coleby Payne / 5.00
10. Cody Snow & Hunter Koch / 5.10
11. Jake Smith & Douglas Rich / 5.20
NT. Dustin Egusquiza & Levi Lord
NT. Andrew Ward & Kollin VonAhn
NT. Luke Brown & Travis Graves
Average After Round 6
1. Clay Smith / Coleby Payne / 48.8 on 6
2. Erich Rogers / Paul Eaves / 20.9 on 5
3. Cody Snow / Hunter Koch / 26.5 on 5
4. J.C. Yeahquo / Buddy Hawkins II / 26.8 on 5
5. Clint Summers / Jake Long / 27.60 on 5
6. Luke Brown / Travis Graves / 37.10 on 5
7. Derrick Begay / Jonathan Torres / 38.00 on 5
8. Jake Smith / Douglas Rich / 38.70 on 5
9. Tyler Wade / Wesley Thorp / 14.60 on 4
10. Coleman Proctor / Logan Medlin / 17.10 on 4
11. Kaleb Driggers / Junior Nogueira / 20.60 on 4
12. Brenten Hall / Kaden Michael Profili / 20.70 on 4
13. Andrew Ward / Kollin VonAhn / 13.70 on 3
14. Dustin Egusquiza / Levi Lord / 16.00 on 3
15. Cyle Denison / Tanner Braden / 8.40 on 2