After Decades of Excellence Vold Rodeo Company To Be Sold After 2025 Season
Kirsten Vold of Vold Rodeo Company took to social media to announce her official retirement from the rodeo world. At the end of the 2025 season Vold Rodeo Co. will be sold to Frontier Rodeo Co.
The youngest of six started running the company when she was only 25. She believes that her greatest achievement was their breeding stud “Painted Valley”. He went to six NFRs and won horse of the year at the NFR in 2009 and PRCA bronc of the year in 2010.
Harry Vold was born in 1924 up in Ponoka, Alberta. They have taken roots in southern Colorado and have provided stock to over 100 rodeos in seven different states every year. He passed back in 2017, but his legacy has lived on for decades.
Since 1959 there have only been two stock contractors to have bucking stock at every single NFR and Vold is one. The “Duke of the Chutes” raised notorious animals in the PRCA that are still remembered today.
In 1976 they not only had the bronc horse of the heat “Sarcee Sorrel” but the bull of the year as well “Panda”. In ‘78 and ‘79 “Angel Sings” won bronc of the year. The bull “777” also won the award in back to back years in ‘79 and ‘80.
Harry Vold’s career was incredible. He won PRCA stock contractor of the year 11 different times as well as two-time WPRA contractor of the year. Vold was also an inductee into multiple hall of fames including Prorodeo, Canadia, Cheyenne Frontier Days, Pendleton, among many, many others.
Frontier Rodeo Company will be coming full circle with the purchase of Vold. Harry Vold sold Jerry Nelson (Frontier’s owner) 20 head of mares back in 1998. Now he will have the chance to take on a rodeo company that has dominated the industry for decades.
Vold Rodeo Co. may be coming to a close, but their legacy will live on forever.
The Latest Rodeo News
PBR Announces 2026 World Finals Will Return To Dickies Arena In Fort Worth
World’s Top High School Rodeo Athletes Compete For Titles In Rock Springs, Wyoming
Cody Johnson Confirms COJO Championship Event Will Return To Texas In October
Haiden Thompson Surges To Top Of Rookie Standings After Massive July Earnings