Hart Trailer Hits the Rodeo Road as the Official Trailer of the WPRA
The Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) made an exciting announcement on April 24, 2025. One of the most important aspects of traveling with equine athletes is the safety of the rig that transports them. For the professional athletes of the WPRA, taking care of their beloved horses is paramount and this new partnership highlights that. Hart Trailer is the official trailer of the WPRA.
Thanks to this new alliance, in 2025, a beautiful Hart Trailer will be awarded for a one-year lease. Details will be forthcoming on how the winner of the Solution Four Horse Gooseneck with Smart Tack II Package will be determined.
Per a press release from the WPRA:
"Hart Trailer is now the Official Trailer of the WPRA and is the presenting sponsor of the highly sought after WPRA ProRodeo Barrel Racing World Standings.
'This is exciting news for our members and our Association as this family-owned American business puts their heart and soul into everything they do just like the women in rodeo,' stated Hannah Miller, Partnership Manager. 'We are honored to have them as our presenting sponsor of the only Official WPRA ProRodeo Barrel Racing World Standings that are updated weekly.'
'We are thrilled to partner with the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association as their official trailer sponsor,' said Tracy Hart Graham, Owner of Hart Trailer. 'Hart Trailer has always been committed to supporting the advancement of rodeo, and this partnership allows us to directly support the dedicated women who are pushing the boundaries of professional rodeo. Our trailers are built with the same dedication to excellence that WPRA members demonstrate in their sports, and we look forward to being part of their continued success on the road. We are excited to see where this partnership takes us. It is a very exciting time to be a part of the WPRA!'"
Hart Trailer LLC was established in 1968 and is still owned and operated privately by the Hart family. When they started out nearly 60 years ago, Anthony and Kay Hart aimed to revoultionize the horse trailer industry. Always focusing on offering a quality product, there is now a Hart for every need. From trailers specifically designed for miniature horses in their "Miniature" line to trailers for show animals, there are beautiful Hart trailers for all livestock and horse lovers.
With dealers coast-to-coast, there is likely a Hart trailer dealer near you. Be sure to check out their website if you are in the market for a new trailer.