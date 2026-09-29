Haven Meged Clinches Top Tie-Down Spot at The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls

The race for the world champion title is coming to a head as the 2026 regular rodeo season has just days left. The Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, held some of the biggest payouts of the season and was one of the last chances for these athletes to add cash to their prize pots.

Major Win When It Counts

Tie-down roper Haven Meged is coming for the crown this season as he pulled in the win over the weekend in South Dakota. Meged was not going down without a fight this season as he sits at No. 2 in the world with $237,126. Although he’s nearly $100,000 behind Riley Webb at No. 1, there is no telling who will take it all once the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) hits in December.

Now, with the Governor's Cup win under his belt, Meged can build momentum heading into the final push of the season. He came in hot during his run, if only to prove he has what it takes to take down Webb when it’s all said and done.

Meged started off a bit slow in round one. He tied for a fourth-place finish with a run of 8 seconds flat, earning $4,700 in just the first day. While he didn’t land at the top of the leaderboard, it was fast enough to land him a spot in the finals, where he really began to show his skill.

Meged blazed into the arena during the final round up against the best competitors that tie-down roping has to offer. He pulled in the win in 7.7-seconds, pocketing a whopping $34,000 to inch him closer to that top spot in the world standings.

Meged Takes On The NFR

Haven Meged | Nathan Meyer Photography

With seven NFR qualifications to his name, Meged is no stranger to the spotlight. He’s fighting for his second world title after securing the crown in 2019 and has been battling his way back to the top ever since.

Meged is having a dream season so far this year, and the only thing that could make it better is clinching the title from Webb at the end of it. Although he’ll have his work cut out for him, Meged is no stranger to adversity and is ready to put in the work it will take to catch his number one competitor.

The clock has run out on the 2026 regular rodeo season, but these top-of-the-line cowboys will have the chance to prove which one of them is the best tie-down roper in the world in Las Vegas come December.