Round 1 Governor’s Cup Champions Prevail in Finals Hours of 2026 Season

The $1.5 million Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, S.D., has kicked off with enormous payouts. With the 2026 rodeo season coming down to the wire, every dollar counts, and for the athletes on the bubble, this race will be a deciding factor in who qualifies for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) this year.

While the rounds pay big money, it will be the top eight competitors on the aggregate of the first two rounds who return on Championship Sunday, where the Finals round winner in each event will take home $34,000.

Bareback Riding

While Cooper Cooke took the round win, the most crucial check of the night came for second-place cowboy Garrett Shadbolt. Of the top four in the round, he was the furthest athlete back in the World Standings, at No. 12.

1. Cooper Cooke, 88 points on Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo's Wanda's Medicine, $12,533

2. Garrett Shadbolt, 86.5, $9,400

3. Keenan Hayes, 85.75, $6,267

4. Jacob Lees, 84.75, $3,133

Steer Wrestling

Round 1 winner Dalton Massey is just $3,000 outside of the top 15 in the World Standings, at No. 18, securing a five-figure payday on opening night. It was also a big night for Eli Lord, the No. 16 cowboy. This race is insanely close, and Sioux Falls will be a deciding factor in who gets a seat inside the Thomas & Mack in December.

1. Dalton Massey, 3.4 seconds, $12,533

2. Jesse Brown, 4.0, $9,400

3. (tie) Eli Lord and Rowdy Parrott, 4.2, $4,700 each

Team Roping

Junior Nogueira | Nathan Meyer Photography

Three of the four headers pulling a check on night one are securely inside the top five of the World Standings, but for Dawson Graham, No. 15 in the World, it was the performance he desperately needed. He has just $500 on No. 16, Nelson Wyatt.

Like the headers, three of the top four cowboys are inside the top eight in the World. Dillon Graham is No. 15, like his brother Dawson, but with a $4,000 margin over Colter Todd, No. 16.

1. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 3.8 seconds, $12,533 each

2. Lightning Aguilera/Ross Ashford, 4.1, $9,400

3. Dawson Graham/Dillion Graham, 4.2, $6,267

4. Tyler Tryan/Nicky Northcott, 4.3, $3,133

Saddle Bronc Riding

Of the five checks awarded tonight, Bruno, Thurston, and Sharon are all inside the top 10 in the World. For Brody Cress, it was a huge night. Cress, who was No. 17 in the World, earned a $12,533 payday that will launch him to No. 16 and less than $7,000 outside of the top 15.

1. Brody Cress, 87.25 points on Three Hills Rodeo's Devil's Advocate, $12,533

2. Kade Bruno, 87, $9,400

3. Zeke Thurston, 86.25, $6,267

4. (tie) Waitley Sharon and Statler Wright, 85.75, $1,567 each

Tie-Down Roping

Kincade Henry | Nathan Meyer Photography

The outlier of our events so far, all four cowboys who earned a check tonight are inside the top six in the World. The round win will help Kincade Henry close the gap on No. 2 cowboy Haven Meged. Meged is not backing down, pulling a check in the round as well. Joel Harris is No. 4, not far behind Henry, and also earned a huge check on opening night.

1. Kincade Henry, 7.5 seconds, $12,533

2. Joel Harris, 7.7, $9,400

3. (tie) Shane Hanchey and Haven Meged, 8.0, $4,700 each

Barrel Racing

Riding one of the newest members of her team, Ashley Schafer-trained Swoon Ta Be Famous, Megan McLeod-Sprague has been turning in some incredible late-season runs. With her second NFR now nearly certain, it was a huge night for McLeod-Sprague (No. 11 prior to the win).

Gibson-Stillwell and Beisel are also well on their way to Las Vegas, and a solid check for third helped Scott (No. 12) ensure her name is also on that list.

1. Megan McLeod-Sprague, 14.10 seconds, $12,533

2. Hayle Gibson-Stillwell, 14.17, $9,400

3. Katelyn Scott, 14.37, $6,267

4. Emily Beisel, 14.45, $3,133

Breakaway Roping

Conner, Edens-Mitchell, and Williams are safe inside the top six of the World Standings, but all added further to their earnings with big checks on Friday night. For Jill Tanner, a $3,133 check was exactly what she needed to jump into the top 15.

1. (tie) Josie Conner and Jordi Edens-Mitchell, 1.7 seconds, $10,967 each

3. Hali Williams, 1.9, $6,267

4. Jill Tanner, 2.1, $3,133

Bull Riding

Qynn Andersen | Nathan Meyer Photography

Every bull rider who pulled a check on night one was already inside the top 10 in the World, but these four cowboys further secured their seats at the 2026 NFR. There will be no major changes in the World Standings after Round 1 in this event.

1. Qynn Andersen, 90 points on Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics' Humboldt, $12,533

2. John Crimber, 89.75, $9,400

3. Lane Vaughan, 89.5, $6,267

4. Noah Lee, 89.25, $3,133