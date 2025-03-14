Heartbreaking Loss: Miss Rodeo Valeria Mireles, 20, Killed in Car Accident
Valeria Mireles (cowgirl social media influencer) has passed away at the very young age of 20.
This beloved girl lost her life on Monday March 10 in a fatal car accident. The family is asking for space while details have still not been released.
Mireles went viral as she showed the western lifestyle through her accounts. She had earned the nicknames “Rodeo Mexico Queen” and “Miss Rodeo”. Her frequent display of the cowboy lifestyle drew a lot of positive attention to the western world.
Many mention that she would be remembered for her beautiful smile and a deep passion for rodeo. She wasn’t just a queen she was a competitor. Mireles competed in barrel racing as well as beauty pageants.
At just 8 years old her love for horses and rodeo began. By 2020 she earned the title Miss Rodeo Nico Leōn. She held that title into the following year and would then be crowned Miss Rodeo Mexico. Her family supported her passion for competing as well. Miereles went onto represent Mexico in Wyoming at the high school finals in 2022 in the pole bending.
Friends and family took to social media following the loss of the beautiful Mierrles. One tribute that stands out is from a close friend Cindy.
She took to instagram and stated “I lack words to describe how much your departure hurts, you leave us a huge void!!! I am grateful that God allowed me to grow up with you and share so many good times, so many laughs and anecdotes that I will carry with me always. I will carry you in my memory and in my heart with that smiling face and so sweet. Wherever you went you lit up the room with your scenery and light.”.
Death is always a tragic part of life, but when someone so young is taken so suddenly it hurts a lot more. It is clear that she will be missed deeply and we wish our condolences to the friends and family during this difficult time.