Holden Myers Eager to Take the Next Step in ProRodeo Career

Last March, Holden Myers experienced a high point that often felt unreal.

Thanks to a win at the Fort Bend County Fair & Rodeo in Rosenberg, Texas, in October 2024, the steer wrestler secured an automatic qualifier spot for RodeoHouston in March 2025.

Myers parlayed that guarantee into what felt like a career-changing moment – a runner-up finish in the finals for a $35,000 payday. The outcome vaulted the Van, Texas, product all the way to third in the PRCA World Standings at the time.

Myers spent the next year wondering if he’d ever be able to replicate that feeling. Instead, he one-upped himself.

Last month, Myers dominated his time in Houston, winning two rounds early before finishing his final go in four seconds flat to secure first and a $65,000 check. Added with money he won in San Antonio and a couple other places earlier in the season, he now sits atop the PRCA standings with more than $81,000 already in his ledger.

“Houston is becoming my favorite rodeo pretty quickly,” Myers said with a laugh. “I had a good feeling about it this year just from doing so good last year, but my mindset was a little bit different. Last year when I made the four man, I was super pumped that I could even be in that situation. This is the year I was not going to be OK with anything but first.”

The difference for Myers moving forward is what happens next.

After years of battling injuries, the 2025 season was the first time since turning pro in 2022 that Myers got to compete on a full-time basis. He won more than $94,000 and finished 22nd in the standings, his first time inside the top 50 to end a season.

After such a big showing early, it was somewhat of a letdown to settle for placing inside the top 25, especially when a potential trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo looked possible.

Thankfully, his success last year earned him qualifications to all the major rodeos, allowing him a more selective mentality when it comes to entering. That’s an important aspect as he also focuses on staying healthy.

“Basically, last year I had to get qualified for Houston in the fall. This year coming off of the year I had, I was already qualified, so it wasn’t going to nearly as many rodeo,” Myers said. “Last year, I probably had close to 25 rodeos that I have been to before Houston. This year, I only had nine. It's definitely cool just knowing that I have so many more rodeos to go to this year to get my count.”

For now, Myers has a solid grasp on the No. 1 spot, leading Tyler Waguespack by nearly $15,000. But he knows that grip is tenuous at best, especially with so much schedule still to unfold.

Since the Houston win, the results have been a bit tough. Between a few missed catches and times that ended up just shy of paying out, he hasn’t added any additional money to his total for the year.

Those recent outcomes don’t bother him. For Myers, the focus remains on doing his job to the best of his ability.

“We all know how much money it’s gonna take and I feel like I’m already pretty close to that number. I’m not really worried about that number, I’m just trying to get to a way higher number and have a really good year for me,” Myers said.

“The confidence is high. I believe it’s going to be a really good year. I’m not really too worried about results from here on out, I just wanna go and do the best that I can everywhere and the results will take care of themselves.”