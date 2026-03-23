RODEOHOUSTON Results Trigger Major Shake-Up in Steer Wrestling World Standings

It is nearly halfway through the 2026 rodeo season and things are gaining speed in the race for the world championship title. Athletes across the country are nearing the $100,000 mark and rising in the ranks as the world standings continue to shift. Steer wrestlers are now going head-to-head to see who will secure their spot in the Thomas & Mack Center come December.

Myers Sets Tone For Underdogs In Steer Wrestling

In what seems to be a turn of events, the cowboy leading the world in steer wrestling is one who has yet to qualify for the National Finals Rodeo in his career. Holden Myers has taken up the first-place spot with $81,243 earned this season, putting him nearly $30,000 ahead of Tyler Waguespack (No. 2).

Myers is on a roll after winning three rounds at RODEOHOUSTON. It was this performance that secured him the overall win in Houston. Things for the cowboy didn't start there, as he also scored a round win at the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo. His first-place finish in Houston scored the cowboy a whopping $65,000 check, propelling him into that first-place spot.

Waguespack is a five-time world champion so he is no stranger to the top of the leaderboard, but with Myers coming in from behind, he has his work cut out for him heading into the summer rodeos. Behind him is Mike McGinn (No. 3) who is vying for his first NFR qualification over a decade into his PRCA career.

McGinn has earned $47,828 this season, putting him nearly $10,000 ahead of Stetson Jorgensen (No. 4) who is looking to head to Las Vegas for the seventh time and earn his first world title. Bridger Anderson rounds out the top 5 with just $1,000 less than Jorgenson.

RODEOHOUSTON Win Raises Bar

Myers continues to be the Cinderella story of the season. After finishing No. 22 in 2025, and being unranked in 2024, the cowboy has fought tooth and nail to make it to the top. He sits in front of three former world champions, Waguespack, Ty Erickson (No. 9), and J.D. Struxness (No. 11). This is no easy feat and marks Myers as a true contender in the arena just four years into his Prorodeo career.

While nothing is set in stone, a lead like this will give Myers a boost heading into some of the biggest rodeos this season during the summer. He is up against some of the best the sport has to offer, including those who are no stranger to the NFR.

He will have to continue to beat out athletes like Don Payne (No. 8), Justin Shaffer (No. 10),

Jesse Brown (No. 12), Rowdy Parrott (No. 13), and Dalton Massey (No. 15), who have all qualified for the NFR before.

Not to mention those who are hungry for their first qualification just as Myers is. Trisyn Kalawaia (No. 7), Tyke Kipp (No. 6) and Garrett Oates (No. 14) are all pushing themselves to earn a spot at the top, which just means Myers has 14 of the best steer wrestlers in the game all vying for him.