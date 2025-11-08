Hondo Rodeo Fest Brings the Heat, Crowns Night One Champions

Welcome to a new era of rodeo, the Hondo Rodeo Fest has elevated the stage. If you enjoy the best of the best competitors paired with some of the hottest musical acts, then Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona is the place to be November 7-9.

Eight elite competitors in each event are invited to take the dirt stage inside the baseball stadium to see who can top the leaderboard in each of three nights. Giving fans a sneak peek at what they might get to see in Las Vegas in December, when the chutes cracked, the music was cranked, and the competition raised several levels.

Night one didn't disappoint. While some people were eagerly awaiting Nickelback and Treaty Oak Revival taking the stage, others were getting their adrenaline amped with rodeo action.

Bareback Riding

Jess Pope | Fernando Sam-Sin

When fans see teal chaps cracking on top of a bareback horse, they know Jess Pope is in the arena. Pope wasn't just in the arena, he was owning it in night number one.

Pope, the 2022 PRCA World Champion Bareback cowboy, dominated the first round and finished with an 88-point ride. In his interview, Pope eluded to being ready for the Thomas and Mack.

"The regular season for the PRCA finished up the first part of October and I've just been home working out every day trying to get my core strengthed and ready. You know every contestant that is here is just thankful and feeling blessed to get to be a part of this rodeo."

Round 1 Results

Jess Pope / I'm Special / J-J Prorodeo / 88

Garret Shadbolt / Why For Cuz / Summit ProRodeo / 86

Tilden Hooper / Doughboy / Generation Prorodeo / 86

RC Landingham / Red Beard / Summit ProRodeo / 85.5

Bradlee Miller / Make Attraction / Summit ProRodeo / 84.5

Jacob Lees / Wild One / J-J Prorodeo / 84

Sam Petersen / Pendelton's Revenge / Diamond G Rodeos / 83

Kade Sonnier / Indigo / McCoy Rodeo / Gold Bucking Stock / 83

Steer Wrestling

JD Struxness was the first man to nod his head in the steer wresting and he put the heat on right away. When the steer hit the dirt the clock stopped at 3.6 seconds.

Through the rest of the field of bull doggers, Struxness would stay at the top of the leaderboard. A few of the big men had some serious wrestling matches with the steers that they drew.

In a rare scene, the mammoth of a man from Mississippi, Will Lummus finished the competition with a steer dancing on his toes and getting away from him

Struxness demonstrated his love of animals in his interview when asked what he was going to do to celebrate the $12,000 go round win.

"Well, I guess I am just going to go take good care of those horses. They really mean the world to us, and we have a big show to be at in December, so we need to make sure they are feeling their best and stay at the top of their game. Then I suppose we will just go to bed and get ready for tomorrow."

Round 1 Results

JD Struxness / 3.6

Ty Erickson / 3.96

Justin Shaffer / 4.88

Tucker Allen / 5.14

Rowdy Parrott / 5.2

Kyle Irwin / 12.7

Jesse Brown / NT

Will Lummus / NT

Team Roping

Paul Eaves | Fernando Sam-Sin

"Boom Shakalaka" is exactly what the announcer said when Clint Summers and Jade Corkhill faced. The clock stopped at 4.28 to move into the lead for the night.

Summers and Corkhill are prepping themselves for another trip to Las Vegas and if this is a preview, they are going to win a lot of money.

Let there be no mistake though, the team ropers were serious when they rolled into town. The No. 1 man in the PRCA Heading, Kaleb Driggers paired up with two-time World Champion Paul Eaves at the Hondo.

Driggers reflected, "My normal partner had to go somewhere else and Paul is a long-time family friend, so we partnered up to come here."

Eaves said, "I am thankful to get to come to an event like this and rope with Kaleb."

The partnership worked because they are riding out of the arena after round one $12,000 richer.

Round 1 Results

Kaleb Driggers / Paul Eavs / 4

Clint Summers / Jade Corkill / 4.28

Tanner Tomlinson / Travis Graves / 4.38

Andrew Ward / Colbey Payne / 5.17

Dustin Egusquiza / Levi Lord / 8.93

Derrick Begay / Colter Todd / 15

Tyler Wade / Wesley Thorp / NT

Erich Rodgers / Cory Petska / NT

Saddle Bronc Riding

Kade Bruno | Fernando Sam-Sin

The classic event of saddle bronc riding showcased some of the best in the world. The four-time World Champion decked out in black had to tough out a ducking, dropping horse and he did so with class. Not missing a chance to spur, Zeke Thurston did his part even though his horse wasn't kicking as much. The scoreboard showed 83.5.

Kade Bruno wearing a flashy red shirt to match his red foil embellished chaps was just as flashy on top of his horse. It was a picture perfect ride right down the center of the arena and the judges loved it as much as the crowd did. When the totals came in, 87.5 points showed on the screen.

Not to be outdone, it was now Sage Newman's turn to nod his head. The five-time NFR qualifier from Melstone, Montana, rode Summit ProRodeo's Gypsy Rose every jump of the way to tie at the top with another 87.5-point ride.

Bruno played into the crowd, "Isn't this a great rodeo to come to if it's your first one? The Hondo does a great job and we are thankful to be here bringing the best action to great rodeo fans."

Round 1 Results

Kade Bruno / E.T. / J-J Prorodeo / 87.5

Sage Newman / Gypsy Rose / Summit Prorodeo / 87.5

Brody Wells / Owl Feathers / Summit Prorodeo / 86.5

Brody Cress / Painted Commotion / J-J Prorodeo / 86

Lefty Holman / Darkside / Summit Prorodeo / 85.5

Zeke Thurston / Shamrock / Summit Prorodeo / 83.5

Zachary Dallas / Choctaw Bingo / J-J Prorodeo / 80

Dawson Hay / Pearl / Generation Prorodeo / NS



Tie-Down Roping

Dylan Hancock | Nathan Meyer Photography

The tie-down roping started off with controversy as seven-time NFR roper, Ty Harris was disqualified for a "mishandling" infraction.

While the event might have started with a no time, the rest of the field decided to put on quite a show. From the young guns to the veterans, the field was riddled with fast times.

Dylan Hancock was the only man who shut the clock off under seven seconds. The 21-year-old from San Angelo, Texas was a fast 6.89 to deposit the $12,000 round money for night one.

Hancock gave the credit to his horse, "He's the best horse I think I've ever had. He's just awesome. To have a chance at this much money on a stage like this, is awesome."

Round 1 Results

Dylan Hancock / 6.89

Riley Webb / 7.14

Tuf Cooper / 7.27

Shad Mayfield / 7.35

Shane Hanchey / 7.44

Kincade Henry / 7.44

John Douch / 8.63

Ty Harris / NT

Breakaway Roping

For an event that just took the professional stage a few years ago, the breakaway roping has quickly become a fan favorite. The fastest event of the rodeo, the ladies backed in the box ready to rope on night one.

With World Champions to young up-and-comers, the ladies put on a good show. Ultimately, it was a veteran who came out on top. The Stephenville, Texas lady, Martha Angelone has already gathered one World Championship and found her way to Las Vegas five times but tonight she added the round one win of the Hondo to her resume.

Angelone had to weather her horse getting just a little tight with her but it all worked out just fine when the flagged dropped. She would stop the clock at 1.93 to be the only cowgirl under two seconds. The $12,000 deposit will probably let her forget about the "short" horse for a minute.

Round 1 Results

Martha Angelone / 1.93

Hali Williams / 2.06

Cheyanne McCartney / 2.2

Bradi Good / 2.48

Kelsie Domer / 2.91

Josie Conner / NT

Taylor Munsell / NT

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged / NT



Barrel Racing

Lisa Lockhart | Nathan Meyer Photography

There's no doubt what the crowd favorite event was inside of Chase Field on night one. Beautiful ladies and fast horses may be cliche but it was exactly the correct description for what happened in the barrel race.

The first time qualifier to the NFR, Tayla Moeykens just proved one more time why she is headed to Las Vegas in December.

The Montana cowgirl stopped the clock with a near perfect run of 13.79 for the win. Fan-favorite veteran Lisa Lockhart was right on her tail with a 13.855 to earn second.

Round 1 Results

Tayla Moeykens / 13.790

Lisa Lockhart / 13.855

Wenda Johnson / 13.95

Hayle Gibson-Stilwell / 14.030

Mackenzie Mayes / 14.054

Hailey Kinsel / 14.433

Megan Mcleod-Sprague / 15.636

Emily Beisel / 19.129

Bull Riding

The bull riding was the only event that took 12 competitors. These were the best of the best from the PRCA and the PBR.

After a review that seemed to take an hour, Kaiden Loud ended up with a qualified ride and, in fact, the best of the field. Loud topped the leaderboard with an 86.5-point ride for the win.

Round 1 Results

Kaiden Loud / Knight Kap / McCoy Rodeo & Graber / 86.5

TJ Gray / Hurt So Good / McCoy Rodeo & Wolfe Cattle Co / 86

Qynn Andersen / Big Dawg / McCoy Rodeo & TLG Livestock / 86

Thiago Salgado / Outlaw / McCoy Rodeo & Big Sky Bulls / 86

Clay Guiton / Shy Pete / McCoy Rodeo & Gold Bucking Stock / 85

Tristen Hutchings / Hay Ring / McCoy Rodeo & Spencer Neil / 84

Wacey Schalla / Bam Bam / McCoy Rodeo & Phil Dahl / 82.5

Hudson Bolton / Locked'd Down / McCoy Rodeo & Lupardo / 81.5

John Crimber / Joker / McCoy Rodeo & Gold Bucking Stock / NS

Jordan Spears / Smooth Over it / McCoy Rodeo & Rafter P Construction / NS

Cooper James / Turning Point / McCoy Rodeo & Kelley & Cami Heath / NS

Ky Hamilton / The Hondo / McCoy Rodeo & RL Cody Cattle Coker Blanton / NS

More Rodeo On SI