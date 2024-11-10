Hondo Rodeo Fest Wraps Up Three Action Packed Days with Zac Brown Band
Phoenix, Ariz. was taken over by the cowboys and cowgirls for the last three days. Eight of the best in the world came to town to compete at the Hondo Rodeo Fest inside of Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The purse was more than $1 million dollars and had everything contestants and fans could wish for. Through two rounds, the competition has been incredible.
If you are just catching up to the Hondo Rodeo Fest, here are some of the details. It is three rounds with the same eight contestants taking the stage each night.
Each round paid four places:
- $12,000 for 1st
- $7,500 for 2nd
- $3,500 for 3rd
- $1,500 for 4th
The average will pay just two places:
- $20,000 for 1st
- $12,500 for 2nd
On top of this incredible payout, there will be one contestant ride away with The Maverick Award which is a $50,000 bonus. This will be awarded to the cowboy or cowgirl who wins the most money throughout the three days of competition.
Coming into the final night the leaders of the average are:
- Bareback Riding - Jacob Lees
- Steer Wrestling - Stetson Jorgensen
- Team Roping - Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins
- Saddle Bronc Riding - Brody Cress and Ryder Wright
- Tie-Down Roping - Shane Hanchey
- Breakaway Roping - Josie Conner
- Barrel Racing - Lisa Lockhart
- Bull Riding - Cooper James
When the round is complete tonight, each of the average winners will walk away with $20,000 and it is almost guaranteed that someone who wins the average will also win the Maverick Award.
Fans will leave tonight after watching a star-studded lineup in the rodeo arena that is jam packed with World Champions and multiple time National Finals Rodeo contestants. They also will get to take in the concert after the rodeo when Old Dominion and the Zac Brown Band will grace the center stage.
Phoenix, Ariz. is the place to be on this incredible weekend. Both fans and contestants alike have expressed their incredible appreciation for this production.
Stay tuned to Rodeo on SI for all of the final results.