Hondo Rodeo Fest Wraps Up Three Action Packed Days with Zac Brown Band

What has been an incredible and quite honestly head-turning production, the Hondo Rodeo Fest is concluding.

Laura Motley Lambert

Hondo Rodeo Fest competition
Hondo Rodeo Fest competition / Hillary Maybery for Rodeo on SI

Phoenix, Ariz. was taken over by the cowboys and cowgirls for the last three days. Eight of the best in the world came to town to compete at the Hondo Rodeo Fest inside of Chase Field, the home of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The purse was more than $1 million dollars and had everything contestants and fans could wish for. Through two rounds, the competition has been incredible.

If you are just catching up to the Hondo Rodeo Fest, here are some of the details. It is three rounds with the same eight contestants taking the stage each night.

Each round paid four places:

  • $12,000 for 1st
  • $7,500 for 2nd
  • $3,500 for 3rd
  • $1,500 for 4th

The average will pay just two places:

  • $20,000 for 1st
  • $12,500 for 2nd

On top of this incredible payout, there will be one contestant ride away with The Maverick Award which is a $50,000 bonus. This will be awarded to the cowboy or cowgirl who wins the most money throughout the three days of competition.

Coming into the final night the leaders of the average are:

  • Bareback Riding - Jacob Lees
  • Steer Wrestling - Stetson Jorgensen
  • Team Roping - Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins
  • Saddle Bronc Riding - Brody Cress and Ryder Wright
  • Tie-Down Roping - Shane Hanchey
  • Breakaway Roping - Josie Conner
  • Barrel Racing - Lisa Lockhart
  • Bull Riding - Cooper James

When the round is complete tonight, each of the average winners will walk away with $20,000 and it is almost guaranteed that someone who wins the average will also win the Maverick Award.

Fans will leave tonight after watching a star-studded lineup in the rodeo arena that is jam packed with World Champions and multiple time National Finals Rodeo contestants. They also will get to take in the concert after the rodeo when Old Dominion and the Zac Brown Band will grace the center stage.

Phoenix, Ariz. is the place to be on this incredible weekend. Both fans and contestants alike have expressed their incredible appreciation for this production.

Stay tuned to Rodeo on SI for all of the final results.

Laura Motley Lambert
LAURA MOTLEY LAMBERT

Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. With her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, PGA and LPGA. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com

