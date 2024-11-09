World Champions of the Cowboy Variety Dominate Night Two of Hondo Rodeo Fest
From beginning to end, the second round of the Hondo Rodeo Fest was electric. The crowd grew by leaps and bounds from Thursday to Friday night.
High scores and fast times filled the scoreboard in every event. World Champions were abundant and the purse was certainly worth the athletes spending their evening in Phoenix, Ariz. at Chase Field - home to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The athletes will meet one more time Saturday evening to determine the round three and average champions. The average will pay two places - $20,000 for first and $12,500 for second. The winner of the most money of all the competitors will also earn the title of The Maverick and for their effort will deposit and additional $50,000 bonus.
Here are the full results for night number two:
Bareback Riding
Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score / Payout
1. Jacob Lees / Dusty Diamond / Andrews ProRodeo / 88 / $12,000
2/3. Tilden Hooper / Hyena / J Bar J Rodeo / 86 / $7,500
2/3. Leighton Berry / Why For Cuz / Summit ProRodeo / 86 / $3,500
4. Richie Champion / Night Jumping / J Bar J Rodeo / 84.5 / $1,500
Cole Reiner / First Date / Summit ProRodeo / 84
Jess Pope / Rylee's Raising Cane / Andrews ProRodeo / 84
RC Landingham / Foxy Lizard / J Bar J Rodeo / 82.5
Weston Timberman / Mane Attraction / Summit ProRodeo / 81.5
Steer Wrestling
Contestant / Time / Payout
1. JD Struxness / 3.97 / $12,000
2. Dakota Eldridge / 4.51 / $7,500
3. Dalton Massey / 4.52 / $3,500
4. Tyler Pearson / 4.61 / $1,500
Stetson Jorgensen / 4.75
Ty Erickson / 5.08
Jesse Brown / 5.51
Jacob Edler / NT
Team Roping
Header / Heeler / Time / Payout
1. Andrew Ward / Buddy Hawkins / 4.64 / $12,000
2. Coleman Proctor / Logan Medlin / 4.69 / $7,500
3. Erich Rogers / Paul Eaves / 4.86 / $3,500
4. Tyler Wade / Wesley Thorp / 4.91 / $1,500
Kaleb Driggers / Junior Nogueira / 9.5
Derrick Begay / Colter Todd / 13.97
Dustin Egusquiza / Levi Lord / NT
Clint Summers / Jake Long / NT
Saddle Bronc
Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score / Payout
1. Dawnson Hay / War Horse / Andrews ProRodeo / 89 / $12,000
2. Brody Cress / Black Mesa / Summit ProRodeo / 88 / $7,500
3. Lefty Holman / American Hat Positive Times / Andrews ProRodeo / 87 / $3,500
4. Sage Newman / Top Dollar / Andrews ProRodeo / 86 / $1,500
Ryder Wright / Rose Valley / Generations Rodeo / 85.5
Zeke Thurston / Black Berry Brandy / Generations Rodeo / 84.5
Wyatt Casper / Dry Creek / Summit ProRodeo / 84
Kade Bruno / Big Sky / J Bar J Rodeo / 84
Tie Down Roping
Contestant / Time / Payout
1. Riley Webb / 6.96 / $12,000
2. Ty Harris / 7.1 / $7,500
3. Shane Hanchey / 7.97 / $3,500
4. Marty Yates / 8.32 / $1,500
John Douch / 9.12
Shad Mayfield / 12.09
Haven Meged / NT
Tuf Cooper / NT
Breakaway Roping
Contestant / Time / Payout
1. Danielle Lowman / 1.84 / $12,000
2. Martha Angelone / 2.05 / $7,500
3. Josie Conner / 2.24 / $3,500
4. Shelby Meged / 2.3 / $1,500
Sarah Angelone / 2.39
Jordan Jo Hollabaugh / 2.6
Jackie Crawford / 12.2
Taylor Munsell / 12.28
Barrel Racing
Contestant / Time / Payout
1. Jordon Briggs / 13.882 / $12,000
2. Emily Beisel / 13.970 / $7,500
3. Lisa Lockhart / 13.980 / $3,500
4. Stevi Hillman / 14.029 / $1,500
Sherry Cervi / 14.165
Shelley Morgan / 14.234
Hailey Kinsel / 14.240
Leslie Smalygo / 14.300
Bull Riding
Contestant / Stock / Contractor / Score / Payout
1. Cooper James / Ridin Solo / McCoy Rodeo McCarty / 88.5 / $14,700
2. Kaiden Loud / Ugly This / McCoy Rodeo Spencer Neil / 83.5 / $9,800
(This payout is unofficial and the best guess of the Rodeo on SI staff)
TJ Gray / Goin Solo / McCoy Rodeo Vanzanten Lowell / NT
Jess Lockwood / Cliff Hanger / McCoy Rodeo Pioneer Bulls / NT
Wacey Schalla / Thriller / McCoy Rodeo Jacobson / NT
Jordan Spears / Snuggkes / McCoy Rodeo Jacobson / NT
Dalton Kasel / Ridin Salty / McCoy Rodeo LMNT / NT
Hayes Weight / Tulsa Time / McCoy Rodeo Kelly Health / NT
Tristen Hutchings / Spending Cash / McCoy Rodeo Kelly Health / NT
John Crimber / Red Mesquito / McCoy Rodeo Muegge / NT
Sage Kimzey / Uncle Jim / McCoy Rodeo Ray Waddell / NT
Cassio Dias / Blue Duck / McCoy Rodeo Jacobson / NT