Houston Livestock Show Champion Steers Bring Over $600k Each Rewriting History
Records were broken at the 2025 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo (HSLR) Junior Market Steer Auction. The sale pavilion at NRG Stadium was standing room only as the excited crowd watched Grand and Reserve Champion steers both bring over $600,000.
The 17-year-old Jett Hale from Miami, Texas sold his Reserve Grand Champion Charolais Cross steer named Mike for an astounding $690,000, shattering previous records. Mike was purchased by the Champagne Cowgirls and the Tutcher Family Foundation. It was a particularly special purchase for the Champagne Cowgirls, who previously bought Hale's Reserve Champion steer seven years ago. The then 10-year-old Hale made a special impression on them, and they were beyond excited to see him win reserve again.
It was 16-year-old Perryton, Texas kid, Jacob Schickedanz and his black crossbred steer, Kareem that took the Grand Champion Steer title. Kareem sold for $675,000 — another one of the highest-selling Grand Champion steers in Houston history. The buyers were Ally Flores, Belinda Flores-Young, and Chay Flores-Taylor who purchased in memory of Rigo Flores Sr. who cared deeply for HSLR and everything it offers for the young exhibitors.
Earlier in the week, HSLR saw another record-breaking livestock sale. Junior Market Lamb and Goat Auction also saw incredible numbers. The Grand Champion Goat shown by Brisco Black brought an amazing $400,000 shattering that record. The Reserve Champion Goat then brought $200,00 for Stran Mayers. Madden Wise's Grand Champion Lamb sold for $450,000.
Another record was broken when Graham Newsom sold his Reserve Grand Champion Lamb for $300,000. The buyer, Scott Townsend, explained his mission behind the purchase to KHOU 11 after the auction.
"There’s no greater place to invest your money into the future of America," Townsend said, a feeling likely shared by all the buyers through the week.
The Houston livestock sales came after more record-breaking performances at other major livestock shows this year such as at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo and the National Western Stock Show in Denver.
Ultimately, no animal is worth such extraordinary prices. However, what these record-breaking sales represent goes far beyond the value of livestock, but the value of investing in future generations and the future of agriculture. The incredible numbers at these junior livestock sales go to show the collective support of communities around the youth and their future endeavors.