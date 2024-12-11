How to Lose a Barrel Racer in Ten Days: Abby Phillips and Andi Anderson
When Abby Phillips began horse shopping for a prospect, she had criteria in mind - she wanted an Eddie Stinson and she preferred a filly. While she was at a rodeo, her mom found VF Expensive Taste on Facebook. When Abby saw the papers, she was not particularly thrilled to see Corona Cartel, because she did not get along with the bloodline. Too late - the pretty filly was already headed to their house.
Initially, Phillips was re-thinking her judgement. Then the beautiful filly pulled a little stunt that left the arena fence with "permanent damage." Phillips sent her to her colt starter and thirty days passed without incident.
The day before Phillips was supposed to pick her up, the spicy mare showed her "dark side" and ended up staying for another 90 days. Despite her... moments, the colt starter believed she was special. Andi Anderson ultimately earned her name for her similarity to the main character in the movie "How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days," except it was the rider she was trying to lose with her craziness and ten days was more than enough for Phillips.
Phillips tried to sell the mare five different times and no one ever came to look at her. Her other horse, Big P (VQ Im Buzzed), was trained by Ryann Pedone. Pedone rode Andi Anderson a few times and told Phillips that the filly had what it took to go all the way. Pedone described her as "passionate," tasking Phillips with steering that passion towards being good at something, rather than being bad.
Andi went out on the rodeo road with Phillips as a five-year-old. The duo only successfully completed the pattern one time. "Andi's like 'I missed the first barrel, let's just take a no time and run out of here.' She really goes all in with that passion," Phillips laughed. She decided to just let the mare spend the rest of the summer on the road, but not running.
Phillips crossed paths again with Pedone after the summer run. Pedone had an extra entry at the Pink Buckle and jokingly asked if she could run Andi. Phillips said, "Sure!" Things started to come together, but Phillips still did not want to push the mare too hard. She was on the rodeo road again in July 2023, while Phillips was competing with Crown Ta Fame, whom she lost unexpectedly that month.
Phillips wanted to go home after the very painful loss, but her parents encouraged her to stay out with Andi. Her expectations were low, as they had still yet to complete the pattern at more than one rodeo. Their first run was at Salt Lake City, Utah, where they clocked a 17.5 on a standard pattern, despite getting past the first barrel. Next up was one of Phillips' least favorite pens in Nephi, where she anticipated a complete disaster. Instead, Andi pulled her first rodeo check.
Phillips' initial goal that year had been to make the Wilderness Circuit Finals with Fame. Although still devastated over the loss, she wanted to balance honoring the doors he had opened for her with what Andi was capable of handling. With Fame's earnings from earlier in the year, she thought Andi could finalize a circuit finals qualification. Andi caught fire, winning checks at some of the biggest rodeos of the year, including winning the Wilderness Circuit Finals in 2023.
That kicked off Phillips' decision to put real effort into making the NFR. She never wanted to ask too much of Andi, but knew Fame had set them up with qualifications for some of the winter rodeos. Always making her decisions based on what she felt was best for Andi, who continued to rise to the occasion, Phillips went on a winning streak in 2024 and qualified for her first NFR. The duo has placed in two out of three rounds so far and we look forward to watching the rest of their week in this fairytale season.
If you have not listened to Phillips' podcast on The Money Barrel, it will inspire you. Some of these quotes come from that great interview and Abby's Facebook page.