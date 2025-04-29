Hutchings Overcomes The Odds To Secure George Paul Memorial Xtreme Bulls Title
Saddles, buckles, branding irons, bags, coats and other assorted items are often found in the prize package given by rodeos to champions. While some of these will be worn or used, many end up being showcased on a shelf at home, placed in a trophy case or stored in a tack room.
Tristen Hutchings has picked up his fair share of these trinkets during his time as a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association competitor. Over the weekend, the Monteview, Idaho, bull rider captured the 47th annual George Paul Memorial Xtreme Bull Riding title which included a prize he looks forward to using very soon.
“I’m pretty excited about (the win) and they had a pretty cool gun too,” Hutchings said. “This one is a 7mm ultra mag, so I’m probably going to put a scope on it and go hunting.”
Hutchings earned the firearm, along with $16,789 in prize money, after sweeping through the competition. He was the only cowboy to cover both bulls he faced, winning the first round, short go and average (179) to claim the top money available in all three.
Of course that feat didn’t come easy.
In the opening go, Hutchings drew Stockyards ProRodeo bull Zebulon, an animal that has developed quite a reputation since debuting in 2024. Prior to their matchup, Zebulon had competed 18 times over a two year span. Of those battles, only one resulted in a score with JR Stratford going for 86.5 back in July 2024. So far in the 2025 season, the bull had already bucked off 10 riders.
“Two of my friends got on that red bull and got bucked off this spring, so I knew he was kind of a handful,” Hutchings said. “He switches it up a little bit. He’ll be the same for about four seconds and then at about five or six, he’ll drag his butt a little bit and make it pretty difficult sometimes.”
Hutchings added his name to the short list of riders to best the animal, notching an 89-point score along the way. That result held off Tristan Mize by a half-point to win the round and earn him a spot in the finals.
In the short go, Hutchings faced Stockyards ProRodeo’s Insurrection, another bull with an unblemished record in 2025. In seven previous matchups, the animal had bucked off everyone.
Once again, Hutchings showed why he is among the best riders in the world, making the eight-second horn and scoring 90 points to claim the round.
With another significant payday in his ledger, Hutchings remains entrenched as the second-ranked bull rider in the PRCA World Standings, already clearing $113,000 in earnings for the season.
While there’s still a long way to go between now and December, he’s looking forward to keeping the momentum rolling en route to his fourth straight trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this winter.
“I’ve never had a spring as successful as this one, so I’m just going to keep riding off it and keep doing the same things I’ve been doing and see how all the cards play out,” Hutchings said.