Iconic NBHA and Open Champion Reaches $1 Million Lifetime Earnings Mark

There is always "buzz" on social media in the barrel racing community, and it is nearly impossible to guess what the next topic will be. During the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR), a rumor began after the sighting of a bay horse with Jud Little's brand.

Gossip spread like wildfire, as folks speculated online who the "mystery horse" was. When the name "Red Man Jones" came up, the chatter went crazy.

"Who is Red Man Jones?"

For true fans of barrel racing, "Who is Red Man Jones?" was a comical question.

According to the latest leaderboards from QData, the top 15 all-time money earners in barrel racing have earned over $1 million. Of those 15 horses, 11 have qualified for the NFR. Just four have reached the seven-figure milestone without an extensive professional rodeo career, and three of those were aged-event standouts.

No. 4, MJ Segers Fast Lane was Brandon Cullins' mount for his epic win of The American Rodeo in 2024, netting $1.1 million for the single run. No. 6, Aint Seen Famous Yet won extensively at the futurity and derby levels with breeder and trainer Amelia McCumber, prior to becoming an A-string mount for million-dollar youth rider, Dusky Lynn Hall.

Coming in No. 7 is Sharin Hall's Hello Stella, another multiple-time futurity and derby champion, who has also found success at professional rodeos.

Red Man Jones, No. 15, is surrounded by legends in barrel racing history, but he walked a much different path than his peers.

With $1,007,556 in officially recorded earnings, Red Man Jones, neither an aged-event nor pro rodeo standout, has banked nearly all of his earnings as a true open horse. Running at races that are not as accurately recorded in official databases like QData, Red Man Jones likely crossed the $1 million mark some time ago.

Now, the official records reflect it: "Scooby" is a one-million-dollar earner in barrel racing. This comes as no surprise to anyone who has watched Scooby light up leaderboards at some of the biggest barrel races in the U.S. for the past several years.

With trainer, owner, and jockey Prindle, Scooby first gained notoriety in the east and midwest, before becoming a nationally-known superstar. Raised by the late, great Jud Little, Scooby is a 2011 son of Brownie Jones out of Dinkys Purple Rain by Dinkys Red Man.

Scooby's bloodlines may be less familiar to some today, but Brownie Jones sired multiple aged-event and rodeo champions in the Jud Little program. Dinkys Purple Rain was a legend in her own right, a multiple-time World Champion and proven producer.

Though living full-time on the professional rodeo trail has never been Prindle's focus, the duo has qualified for The American Rodeo multiple times. Unsurprisingly, the team has thrived there, earning Semi-Final wins in both the old and new formats. In 2025, he was voted the AQHA Fan Favorite Horse of the event.

In a world so focused on finding success in the aged events, Scooby offers a great reminder that some horses simply need more time. The quirky bay was not a futurity standout. His earnings did not come through lucrative stallion incentives. His reputation for racking up major wins did not begin until he was eight years old.

Though surrounded by so many elite horses in the Top 50 Barrel Racing Money Earners of All Time, Red Man Jones is the only horse that was able to reach such success solely as an open barrel racing horse.

Congratulations to Randee Prindle and the great Scooby, who will go down in history in a league of his own.