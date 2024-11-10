Prindle and Red Man Jones Continue Their Domination in Perry
The premier event of the National Barrel Horse Association, the 2024 Open and Senior World Championships wrapped up last week. With over $110,000 in added money and awards, saddles and buckles are given in each division, as well as go round and finalist buckles.
Held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds, the event in Perry is an annual favorite for many barrel racers across the US. Through the state and district system of the NBHA, members must qualify for the World Championships. Full results can be found onSaddleBookfor all sidepots and classes at the event.
Prindle and Red Man Jones Unstoppable
Randee Prindle and Red Man Jones have been on an absolute roll lately, sweeping the Barrel Bash in Gifford, Illinois and followed it up at the NBHA World Championships. As of November 5 on Q Data, Red Man Jones (2011 gelding by Brownie Jones and out of Dinkys Purple Rain by Dinkys Red Man) is currently ranked #23 on the list of All Time High Money Earners in the Barrel Racing. With $721,356 in earnings, Red Man Jones is owned by Prindle and was bred by Jud Little.
"Scooby" and Prindle are no strangers to the winners circle. In 2020, they won the American Semi-Finals at Cowtown, headed to AT&T Stadium. Recently, they locked up the 2024 High Point from Future Fortunes, banking a $40,000 bonus.
In Round 1 in Perry, the duo placed 4th in the Open 1D with a 14.696 for $2,944. They came back in Round 2 with a 14.607 for a $3,668 win in the Open 1D.
Finally in the $35,000 added Finals, they ran a smoking fast 14.394 to win the 1D by a little over four-tenths of a second for a $9,871 victory. Their time was so fast, they only left three other teams in the 1D, Chloe Gray and Guys On Firewater with a 14.802, Angie Cunningham and TDL Smoke N Ice with a 14.846, and Justin Theado and Famous Socks with a 14.873.
With $25,000 added to the first two rounds, competitors were able to qualify to the Finals from these rounds. Taking 225+ total finalists, this included a minimum of 5 from the Redemption Round.
Round 1
1D Kaylee Nicole Weaver and French Bling N Kandy 14.401 $5,151
Another duo taking their win by a margin, Weaver and French Bling N Kandy earned the first round win by .214 seconds, leaving only five other riders in the 1D.
2D Priscilla Heyward and Woulda Coulda Did 14.931 $3,245
3D Susanne Benson and Running On The Rocks 15.408 $2,685
4D Emily Richards and Dun On The Money 15.918 $2,398
5D Mikayla Ryder and Ima Frosted Cupcake 16.404 $1,975
Round 2
1D Randee Prindle and Red Man Jones 14.607 $3,668
2D Will Harrington and Rebels Buggin Fame 15.146 $3,245
3D Kernee Davis and TooTuffForSolitude 15.608 $2,822
4D Whitney Robinson and Sweet Annee 16.107 $2,398
Round 3
1D Randee Prindle and Red Man Jones 14.394 $9,871
2D Will Harrington and Rebels Buggin Fame 14.899 $6,025
Harrington banked all of his luck in Perry, winning the 2D behind Prindle in Round 2 and the Finals for nearly $10,000.
3D Patti Elliott and Famously Epic 15.419 $5,239
4D Madison Glacken and Brandys Champion 15.907 $4,453
5D Courtney King and Eager To Impress 16.413 $3,667