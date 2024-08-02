Idaho Cowboy Tops PRCA Saddle Bronc World Standings Ahead of Final Season Stretch
Named "The original rodeo event" and a fan favorite, the saddle bronc riding has been a show stopper so far in the 2024 PRCA season.
Challis, Idaho cowboy, Kade Bruno sits atop the world standings with $179,028.22 next to his name. Bruno's Calgary Stampede win of the $50,000 bonus boosted him right to the top position.
In 2023 Bruno finished in the third position after the last horse bucked in the Thomas & Mack arena. A 2024 Wrangler National Finals qualification will be his third consecutive trip to Vegas.
Bruno has been a PRCA member since 2020 and already has $545,853 in career earnings. The 15th position in the world standings is nearly $80,000 behind and with just two months left in the 2024 season, the talented Idaho man is well on his way to riding under the bright lights this December.
Though Bruno already has $179,028 won, an Australian cowboy, Damian Brennan, is close behind him in the world standings and doesn't seem to be letting the pressure off. The Aussie has $172,344.73 won thus far. The former rugby player was a NFR rookie in 2023, but performed like a seasoned pro. His win in Houston and outstanding performances in the winter rodeos propelled him into the summer. With a significant amount of confidence, the Aussie took the win in Greeley, Colo. over the Fourth of July which only added to his momentum.
Lefty Holman sits third in the 2024 world standings after winning $166,514.89. The 3-time consecutive NFR qualifier is looking to add a fourth qualification to his career. With $922,283 in career earnings, Holman is well on his way to becoming a million-dollar cowboy this season.
Montana cowboy, Sage Newman, has $144,059.27 won putting him in the No. 4 position in the 2024 world standings. Big wins like the Rodeo of The Ozarks (Ark.), San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo, and Sisters (Ore.) in the 2024 season have put Newman in a great position to attend his 4th NFR this year.
Wyatt Casper is ranked at No. 5 in the world with $142,712.63 won so far in the season. The veteran cowboy has a career earnings of $966,530 making him another contender to crossing the threshold of being a million-dollar cowboy. The 4-time NFR qualifier has had an outstanding season thus far.
The saddle bronc world title is not remotely close to sewn up this year and the remaining two months of rodeo will be an intense race. With multiple Wrights, the Hay brothers, Zeke Thurston, Brody Cress and many other talented cowboys rounding out the top 15, the standings are bound to shift around.