Impressive 10-Day NFR Allows Team Roping Duo To Secure Second World Champion Title
From weathering the storms to celebrating the highest of highs, Wesley Thorp and Tyler Wade's partnership inside and outside the arena has made for a roping duo that earns gold buckles.
These two cowboys came into the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) as the second-ranked team in the standings, and they left as World Champions for the second-straight year after their unforgettable week in the Thomas and Mack.
As Wade nodded his head during the first round, everything went seamlessly for them to stop the clock at 3.7 seconds. Round two made for another payday as this duo stopped the clock with another 3.7-second run and another trip to South Point for the Gold Buckle Ceremony.
Rounds three and four hit with two no times and instead of beating each other up, you see the true testament to a duo that isn’t defined by how they do inside the arena.
“Last year I was the one that made a few mistakes during the middle of it and had to figure out how to bounce back–Tyler was super positive while I went through that,” Thorp stated, “This year Tyler made a few mistakes and the year prior he was great to me and I wasn’t going to put pressure on him.”
Wade shared insight on how he maintains a positive mindset.
“For me, it’s best to walk by faith and not by sight, then you aren’t so worried about the ups or the downs. I truly believe my faith is what plays the whole part. I’ll get discouraged if I miss a few because I don’t like letting people down. When I choose to walk by faith and not by sight, it helps me come out of it faster.”
Coming back during the fifth round for a win and staying in the money-earning spot three out of the final five rounds, allowed this team to earn back-to-back World Champion Team Roping titles.
“I never thought I’d win the world once so to win it two years in a row is pretty awesome,” stated Wade.
“In a way this time winning it felt better,” Thorp explained, “The first one there’s pressure to see if you’ll get it done. The second time you want to prove that you didn’t get lucky. This time there was pressure but there wasn’t. Trying the best you can and hoping to come out on top makes it that much more fun.”