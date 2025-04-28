In the Ashes of a Trailer Fire Two Young Women Search for Healing and Hope
On April 25 Charlee Edge, Hailey Duncan, and Hailey’s mother, Carrie, were traveling to Hillsboro, Texas for their last college rodeo of their freshman season when their trailer caught fire.
Hailey was driving at the time and they were going through construction just past Gilmer, Texas when she noticed sparks in the mirror. She immediately pulled over and ran back to see both driver's side tires were gone and the bottom was dragging on the road.
By the time they made it to the back of the trailer both doors had already become inaccessible by flames. They raced to the side door and were able to get the first horse out of the stud stall. Reality hit after desperately trying to get the dividers apart for the remaining horses.
Four horses were in the trailer at the time. Duncan’s barrel horse was in the stud stall and the only one who was able to get out before the whole trailer was engulfed. Heartbreakingly, Edge said, "There’s no words to describe how helpless, hopeless and terrified I was having to watch you in that trailer. You were both so special to me and I consider myself the lucky one."
One of their horses, Reiny, escaped with severe burn injuries and ran into the forest. Many searched for hours and came back the next day trying to find him. Unfortunately, he still hasn’t been located and the family is hoping to find him for a proper burial.
Their trailer was loaded with five saddles, countless bits, and all sorts of tack. On top of that there is so much that was kept in their living quarters that was completely lost. There was nothing left of the trailer, but when they went back to see if anything was salvageable they were blown away.
A few bits, a buckle, and their bible was all that was left. “We have seen things that we will never forget and it hardly feels real, but one thing I know for sure is that as terrible as the situation was, God was looking out for us.” says Edge.
The two girls are members of the Northeast Texas Community College rodeo team in Mount Pleasant, Texas. They both expressed their gratitude to everyone in the program as they have now become family. They stood by their sides in their time of need and it will never be forgotten.
Both came down from Canada to Texas to rodeo for NTCC on full scholarships. Their horses and love for the sport are what solidified their friendship and bonded them for life.
Great horses change your life, but the truly special ones define it. These horses were the special ones and Edge said that it feels nearly impossible to find perspective right now, but they are to walk by faith and not by sight, and she knows there’s a bigger picture.
A gofundme has been created to help these two try to rebuild what they have lost. Keep these families in your thoughts as they try to deal with their grief and all of the emotions that they are feeling.