Inaugural CINCH Australian Bronc Match Pits Elite North Americans Against Australians
Looking to crown the first-ever winner of the Cinch Australian Bronc Match Champion, elite saddle bronc athletes from North America battled it out with the best Australia offers.
An invitation-only event, athletes were given a chance to get on the best Australian stock, an opportunity of a lifetime for the boys from the United States and Canada.
On Saturday, November 2, White Park in Scone, New South Wales is where the arena was set for history to be made in saddle bronc. After four rider pools and a short go, a champion was crowned.
Riding for Team North America:
Cash Wilson, Wall, South Dakota ranked #27 in 2024
Tegan Smith, Winterset, Iowa ranked #37 in 2024
Ben Anderson, Eckville, Alberta, ranked #14 in 2024
Kolby Wanchuck, Sherwood Park, Alberta, ranked #11 in 2024
Kade Bruno, Challis, Idaho ranked #3 in 2024
Logan Hay, Wildwood, Alberta, ranked #15 in 2024
Jake Clark, Crane, Oregon
Riggin Smith, Winterset, Iowa, ranked #30
Jesse Bail, Camp Crook, South Dakota
Shorty Garrett, Eagle Butte, South Dakota, ranked #38 in 2024
Colt Gordon, Comanche, Oklahoma
Dusty Hausauser, Dickinson, South Dakota
Riding for Team Australia:
Lachie Sheppard
Tom Knight
Michael Johnston
Greg Hamilton
Tim Hammond
Sam Western
Clayton Braden
Clint Read
Damien Brennan
Jack Capewell
Cooper Thatcher
Tom Webster
As the evening progressed in New South Wales, Cash Wilson from Wall, South Dakota proved to be the best and will travel back to the U.S. as the Inaugural Australian Bronc Bash Champion. The turquoise circut man scored 89.5 points on Tumburrumba Rodeos, Hilltop Hustler.
Hilltop Hustler was named the 2024 Australian Professional Rodeo Association Saddle Bronc Horse of the Year. Not only was this victory significant for Cash Wilson but winning on the APRA Horse of the Year had to be a surreal feeling for this young cowboy.
This event is one for the ages, and saddle bronc athletes will want to receive an invitation as the years go by looking to be named one of the champions of this prestigious match.