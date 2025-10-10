Three Key Factors and How to Watch Canada vs. Australia, Colombia
The 2026 FIFA World Cup is less than 250 days away, and Canada’s men’s national team is looking forward to another vital two matches of preparation in the October window as they take on No. 25-ranked Australia and No. 17-ranked Colombia.
Ranked 26th in the FIFA Rankings, Canada will host Australia in Montréal, marking just the sixth time in 28 matches that they will have played at home, before heading to Sports Illustrated Stadium in New Jersey to face Colombia.
Here’s what you need to look out for, and how you can watch both matches as Canada looks to build on a positive September that saw them beat Romania 3–0 and Wales 1–0.
Canada October Schedule and How to Watch
Match
Channel (Canada)
Channel (USA)
Channel (Mexico)
Canada vs. Australia - 10/10/25
TSN, OneSoccer, RDS, FuboTV
N/A
N/A
Colombia vs. Canada - 10/14/25
TSN, OneSoccer, RDS, FuboTV
Fanatiz, USAfuboTV, Integrated Sports, RCN Nuestra Tele
Fanatiz MexicoRCN Nuestra Tele
Refining Tactics Against World Cup-Qualified Opposition
Taking on two strong defensive teams, Canada will aim to refine the high-tempo, high-pressing style it has developed since Jesse Marsch took the head coaching role in May 2024.
When Canada can sit back and concede possession, they have shown an ability to be potent in the counterpress and counterattack. Yet, they have struggled when forced into a higher possession share or to break down a low block.
Against Australia, Canada could face a low-block defense and a team that allows them to hold on to the ball, enabling Marsch’s side to build on some of the progression they showed in possession in September.
Meanwhile, against Colombia, they will have to adapt their press so as not to be caught out against a strong defensive team that has shown an ability to adapt to their opponent, a skillset which helped them qualify for three of the last four World Cups.
Canada has continued to expand its tactical identity, but taking on two well-defined and skilled sides will be a valuable learning experience.
Battle for Starting Spots
The battles for starting roles will take center stage for Canada in the October window, especially with some of the names returning to the camp for the first time in 2024, most notably, Liam Millar at left midfield.
While Millar has only played twice for Hull City since returning from an ACL injury last October, his pace and distance shooting ability made him a Marsch-favorite in 2024. Yet, he will likely need to star in limited minutes, considering the competition in the role.
If Millar were to take back a starting role, he would have to outdo Vancouver Whitecaps FC’s Ali Ahmed, who looks to be the current top option, having started 11 of Canada’s past 14 matches. More realistically, he could be battling for a secondary spot against Nashville SC’s Jacob Shaffelburg, who recently put up an assist to help his side win the U.S. Open Cup.
The central midfield pairing in Canada’s 4-4-2 also remains a critical question. FC Porto’s Stephen Eustáquio will start, but the option of who will start next to him remains unclear. However, it may be Ismaël Koné’s role to lose, considering his strong start in his first Serie A campaign with Sassuolo.
Can Jonathan David Find His Scoring Touch?
Canada has four strikers on the roster, but only Royal Union St. Gilloise’s Promise David finds himself in good form, with five goals in 10 appearances in the Belgian top flight and UEFA Champions League.
However, it’s the other David, Jonathan, that is the concern at the moment. Since scoring in his Juventus debut, he has gone six games without a goal.
Through his poor form, he missed nearly empty-net shots in the Champions League against Villarreal, and wasn’t able to find the back of the net when facing AC Milan and Concacaf foes, Christian Pulisic and Santiago Gímenez.
A pressing question, though, is who he will start with, given longtime strike partner Cyle Larin is back on the squad, as well as Promise David and Villarreal’s Tani Oluwaseyi, who recently missed a breakaway against Real Madrid.