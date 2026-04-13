Inaugural CINCH Breakaway Roping Championship Delivers Big Paydays

The first-ever Cinch Breakaway Roping Championship Finale took place over the weekend (April 10-12), and the contestants of breakaway roping did not disappoint in Oklahoma City. The competition is the first of its kind as it allows ropers from all walks to participate, and since it’s the first year, there is no qualification needed.

New Roping Format

The new form of competition allows for big payouts for ropers of all kinds, all you need is a Cinch BRC membership. $100,000 was given away in payouts and another $50,000 worth of prizes were handed out as well.

Held in Oklahoma at the brand new OG&E Coliseum, the athletes stepping into the arena proved this kind of competition is a great way to level up your game. During this first year, over 700 athletes entered with nearly 1,500 heads roped. Designed to highlight and evolve the sport of breakaway, this style of competition was well-received by the athletes who competed.

With multiple different kinds of competition, athletes had ample opportunity to take home a win. From youth competition to elite-level shootouts, there was plenty of action to catch. Day one of the event held over $50,000 in payouts.

Things heated up quickly with Molly Boedeker setting the pace during #5 HC Round, taking home the win of the round with a run of 2-seconds flat. This wasn’t enough to win it all, though, as Marissa Boisjolli took the average win with a time of 7.46 seconds on three head, earning herself $15,259 along with other prizes.

Boedeker came back with a vengeance during Round 2 of the #3 Priefert HC. She landed the fastest time of the round with 2.04 seconds and took home the win in the average with a time of 7.14 seconds on three heads.

Coming in hot during the #5 CINCH JEANS Slide was Chloe Lambert, who gathered one of the largest payouts of the competition of $18,900. The next champion crowned was Jami Garson, who won the Total Feeds Open for a check of $14,57.

The #2 shootout was sponsored by American Hat Co. and was the biggest event of the weekend with over 200 entries. Mollie Devereaux stole the show against a massive amount of competitors, winning it all with 7.97-seconds on three. Her strong set of runs earned her $9,620.

Youth Athletes Given The Chance To Shine

Moving into the youth categories, The Smarty Rodeo Shootout championship title went home to Ransom Parsons. The young cowboy took home a check of $570, marking him as the first youth athlete to take home a title at the Cinch BRC Finale.

The 12-and-under bracket gives kids the opportunity to compete, learn, and grow in the sport the right way. Boedecker continued to be on fire throughout the weekend and proved she is doing just that as she earned herself the Champion Title with 9.7 on three.

Right above her in the 16-and-under bracket, Dot Veatch took it all with 7.12 seconds on three heads; her fastest time of the weekend was 1.6 seconds, marking her as a true competitor in the future of the sport.

With this new format shaking up breakaway roping, only time will tell how the Cinch Breakaway Roping Championship Finale evolves the sport.