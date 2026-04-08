Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway Announces Exciting Changes for 2026

The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway has been a game-changing event for breakaway ropers and has drawn elite-level athletes since its first year in 2024. In hopes of furthering the event's positive impact on the sport, a new format has been announced, beginning in 2026.

In 2024 and 2025, the top 15 breakaway ropers in the World Standings were guaranteed a spot in the roping. A total of 130 contestants competed in the Semi-Finals, 125 coming from qualifying events, and the No. 11-15 positions in the World Standings.

The top 15 competitors from the Semi-Finals competed alongside the top 10 from the World Standings in the Finals. Those 25 cowgirls each roped 10 head, with each round paying the top six places: $25,000, $20,000, $15,000, $10,000, $7,500, $5,000.

In the aggregate, six places were also paid: $60,000, $40,000, $30,000, $20,000, $15,000, $10,000. The purse is $1 million — literally making the event the richest of its format for breakaway ropers.

For the 2026 event, organizers have announced a major change to the format. All competitors, regardless of their position in the World Standings, will begin on an even playing field. The top 15 will not automatically earn a position in the Semi-Finals or Finals.

In partnership with Premier Women’s Rodeo (PWR), the Challenger Incentive will offer $25,000 in additional incentive money. The High Money Champion will be determined by total earnings from all qualifier events and the Finals.

The event is open to female breakaway ropers of any age; no membership required.

2026 Qualifier Schedule

According to a press release from the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway:

"The addition of new regional qualifier events will expand the event's geographic reach and improve accessibility for athletes nationwide, while increased advancement spots will allow more competitors to progress to the semi-finals and alter the previous qualifying avenue to the finals."

﻿﻿MDB First Chance Qualifier (Completed)

Dates: December 21, 2025

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona



﻿﻿New Summer Qualifier

Dates: TBD

Location: TBD

$30,000 added qualifier Finals Performance



﻿﻿New Fall Qualifier

Dates: TBD

Location: TBD

$30,000 added qualifier Finals Performance



﻿﻿Oklahoma's Richest

Dates: October 15-18, 2026

Location: Guthrie, Oklahoma - Lazy E Arena

$30,000 added qualifier Finals Performance

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MDB Last Chance Qualifier

Dates: November 23-24, 2026

Location: Scottsdale, Arizona - West World of Scottsdale

Semi-Finals and Finals Advancement Structure

Beginning this year, all 20 finalists in the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway will advance from the Semi-finals and Qualifier Finals Performances.

The 211 Total Semi-Final Competitors will be apprised of the following:

﻿﻿20 qualifiers from the 2025 First Chance Qualifier

﻿﻿20 qualifiers from Summer Qualifier

﻿﻿20 qualifiers from the Fall Qualifier

﻿﻿60 qualifiers from the Oklahoma Qualifier

﻿﻿40 qualifiers from the Last Chance Qualifier

﻿﻿5 qualifiers from the Buy Back Round

﻿﻿Top 20 qualifiers from the Kimes VRQ Leaderboard

﻿﻿26 qualifiers from PWR (Premier Women's Rodeo) - 5 from each main qualifier and 1 from the Buy Back Round

Finals Advancement Structure

Total Finals Competitors: 20

﻿﻿Advancement from Semi-Finals: 17

﻿﻿Automatic Advancements (winners of the Summer Qualifier, Fall Qualifier, and Oklahoma's Richest finals performances): 3

From the Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway website, "With new qualifiers, increased advancement spots, and a restructured path to the Finals, the road to Scottsdale is more accessible and competitive than ever."