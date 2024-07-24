Injury Forces Ambidextrous Ability Challenge in Bronc Riding
When some people have trouble walking and chewing gum at the same time it is hard to imagine a saddle bronc rider deciding to change riding arms and still being competitive. Cole Elshere is going to give it his best shot.
Unfortunately for the Faith, S.D. cowboy, he suffered a right bicep tear at the rodeo in Cheyenne, Wyo.
Elshere has been trying to fight his way into the top 15 during the 2024 season. Sitting ranked number 17 right now with $66,766, an injury of this type is surely not what he needed. In true cowboy style though, Elshere is not giving up on his season.
In an interview with ProRodeo Sports News, Elshere revealed his new plan.
"Right now, my tentative plan is that I'm going to switch hands and ride left-handed at Deadwood (South Dakota), Gordon, Neb., and Cheyenne because I made the semifinals," Elshere told theProRodeo Sports News. "So I'm going to still ride and just use my other arm."
That should make people do a double take.
According to the report, Elshere has already scheduled the surgery to repair the bicep on July 28. He also plans to continue riding with his left arm.
That is the definition of 'Cowboy up.' Whether or not the doctors will allow him to do this is yet to be seen.
Elshere admitted that just because you can ride a bucking horse with your "off arm" doesn't mean you can compete. Getting on and off the horse safely plays a factor and having an arm that is trying to recover and not be reinjured, may be challenging.
A positive to his plan is that Elshere has already accomplished the feat of riding with his "other" arm. When a pinched nerve affliction hit the cowboy several years ago, Elshere made the change and had success.
After making the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo during the years of 2012 through 2014 and again in 2020, the 34-year-old cowboy had visions of being back again in 2024.
He admitted that he is going to have to evaluate whether he is able to continue and be competitive or just prepare for next year. Elshere disclosed that the next few rides will ultimately decide his 2024 future.
"It'd be a great feat to be able to make it to the NFR using the opposite arm," Elshere said. "Everybody rides so well that it's an amazing feat to make it at all, let alone be able to do it with your off-side arm. That'd be quite the blessing."