Injury Forces Bull Rider Creek Young to Doctor Release From 2024 NFR
With approximately a month until the 2024 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the bull riding lineup has been given a significant shakeup.
On Monday, the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association announced via a news release on ProRodeo.com that Creek Young has been given a doctor release from competing at the event in December.
Young has competed in the last three NFRs dating back to 2021, finishing as high as fifth in the World Standings back during his debut year. He earned his most money during the 2023 campaign, clearing $253,000 in prize money for the season.
Back on Sept. 7 during the Cinch Playoffs at the Puyallup (Wash.) Rodeo, Young sustained a broken femur in his arm during his first ride at the event. The Rogersville, Mo., native will finish the 2024 season with $121,609 in earnings, having secured the final qualifying spot for NFR at 15th place.
Attempts to reach Young were unsuccessful before publication, but he provided information to ProRodeo Sports News in the release shared by PRCA.
“I pretty much made the decision myself,” Young told ProRodeo Sports News. “They didn't clear me. And looking at the X-rays side-by-side, knowing that it's been eight weeks and with less than that to go until the NFR, with the amount of healing I saw in that time, I just wasn't confident in it.”
Taking his place at the Thomas and Mack Arena will be veteran bull rider Dustin Boquet.
The Bourg, La., native finished the regular season with $121,352 in earnings, placing him
$257 behind Young at 16th place in the World Standings, one spot away from reaching NFR. Bouquet has three previous appearances in Las Vegas, with his last qualification coming in 2021.