Injury Reports and Top Gun Award Standings Through Round 6 of 2024 WNFR
With Round 6 done and gone, only three athletes were reported on the injury list from Round 5. Jess Pope, Bradlee Miller and Trevor Reiste all reported suffering injuries on Dec. 9 during Round 5.
By the time the injury report ran for Round 6, no athletes had reported any injuries. Pope reported a left shoulder burner he sustained during his ride. The bareback rider was able to compete and was off the report for Round 6.
Miller was climbing up the ranks, and with that, he also found himself on the injury report for Round 5. He reported a right shoulder burner but continued on to compete through both rounds.
The last athlete on the injury report for Dec. 9 was Reiste, and he reported two injuries after his stint on the bull. A right trap contusion and a right latissimus strain were reported, with the ability to compete.
With all athletes being cleared, the runs for Round 6 were clean and clear.
As the WNFR continues, the bid for the Ram Truck Top Gun Award also continues as contestants from each event are looking to collect the most amount of money during the 2024 NFR.
Currently, Kassie Mowry is in the lead through Round 6 having collected $164,309.02 in Las Vegas, so far. If Mowry can maintain the momentum she's been riding since Round 4, she will be riding out of the Thomas and Mack with a major payout and the Top Gun Award.
Her fellow barrel racer, Hailey Kinsel is hot on her tail with $163,222.34 through Round 6. These two women have dominated their event, and they are dominating the award rankings, as well. There is a monetary deficit of about $20,000 between No. 2 and No. 3. Kinsel is a safe distance from tie down roper, Riley Webb.
Webb has earned $146,378.75 in Vegas so far, and will look to continue his earnings for a chance to walk away with the Top Gun.
With only three rounds left of the NFR, these athletes will be putting it all out there for a chance to make a major deposit. After Saturday night, we will see the best of the best crowned for their work and talent throughout the entire season.