It's Showtime! The Finals Roster is Set at San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
It's been a wild ride in San Antonio, Texas at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo. After 15 performances that complete five brackets with three full rounds each, two semi-finals performances and now the wildcard, the stage is set.
The final performance will feature those contestants who have bested their field of competitors to make it all the way through the grueling competition. In the end it will be the person who has won the most money over the course of their performances who will walk away as the 2025 San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Champion.
Earning that title is a feat for sure and there is a beautiful, highly sought after buckle that goes along with the championship. Veteran rodeo competitors can spot the buckles from afar and know exactly what they are looking at. But, that's not all. The winners tonight will also deposit a check worth more than $15,000 for their efforts.
So now for the list everyone has been anxiously awaiting!
*The Wildcard figures were not available at time of publishing.
Bareback Riding
- Bradlee Miller – Huntsville, TX $12,080
- Richmond Champion – Stevensville, MT $9,780
- Cole Franks – Clarendon, TX $8,404
- Cole Reiner – Buffalo, WY $7,616
- Kyle Bloomquist – Raymond, MN $6,828
- Garrett Shadbolt – Merriman, NE $6,566
- Sage Allen – Blackfoot, ID $6,565
- Tristan Hansen – Dillon, MT $5,778
- Taylor Broussard – Estherwood, LA $4,465
- Mason Clements – Spanish Fork, UT $4,465
- Kade Berry – Weatherford, TX *Wildcard
Steer Wrestling
- Jace Melvin – Fort Pierre, SD $9,454
- Justin Shaffer – Hallsville, TX $9,454
- Tucker Allen – Ventura, CA $8,403
- Cody Devers – Perryton, TX $7,616
- Will Lummus – Byhalia, MS $7,353
- Ty Bauerle – Jourdanton, TX $6,828
- Tyler Waguespack – Gonzales, LA $6,303
- Landris White – Angleton, TX $5,777
- Landon Beardsworth – Red Deer County, AB $5,252
- Brandon Harrison – Cheek, TX $4,727
- J.D. Struxness – Milan, MN *Wildcard
Team Roping
- Douglas Rich – Herrick, IL/Jake Smith – Broken Bow, OK $12,080
- Patrick Smith – Lipan, TX/Lightning Aguilera – Athens, TX $10,854
- Coleby Payne – Stephenville, TX/Clay Smith – Broken Bow, OK $9,454
- Levi Lord – Sturgis, SD/Dustin Egusquiza – Marianna, FL $7,878
- Kaleb Driggers – Hoboken, GA/Junior Nunes Nogueira – Presidente Prudente, SP $7,353
- Trey Yates – Pueblo, CO/Luke Brown – Rock hill, SC $6,828
- Coy Rahlmann – Ellsinore, MO/Cole Curry – Liberty, MS $6,828
- Buddy Hawkins – Stephenville, TX/Jeff Flenniken – Caldwell, ID $5,778
- J.C. Yeahquo – Mandaree, ND/Ross Ashford – Lott, TX $5,727
- Kolby Krieger – Fredricktown, MO/Jayden Cisneros – Woodsboro, TX $4,727
- Nelson Wyatt – Clanton, AL/Jonathan Torres – Ocala, FL *Wildcard
Saddle Bronc
- Dawson Hay – Wildwood, AB $11,030
- Coleman Shallbetter – Gunnison, CO $9,979
- Weston Patterson – Waverly, KS $9,979
- Brody Cress – Hillsdale, WY $8,141
- Ben Andersen – Eckville, AB $7,616
- Sage Newman – Melstone, MT $6,827
- Shorty Garrett – Eagle Butte, SD $6,303
- Layton Green – Millarville, AB $5,252
- Wyatt Casper – Miami, TX $4,727
- Kolby Wanchuk – Sherwood Park, AB $4,727
- Ryder Wright – Beaver, UT *Wildcard
Tie-Down Roping
- Ty Harris – San Angelo, TX $11,554
- Seth Hall – Albuquerque, NM $9,454
- Cole Clemons – Okeechobee, FL $7,879
- Cash Hooper – Pampa, TX $7,091
- Riley Pruitt – Gering, NE $7,003
- Tuf Cooper – Decatur, TX $6,828
- Beau Cooper – Stettler, AB $6,303
- Kyle Lucas – Carstairs, AB $6,303
- John Douch – Huntsville, TX $5,777
- Shad Mayfield – Clovis, NM $5,252
- Dylan Hancock – San Angelo, TX *Wildcard
Barrel Racing
- Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi – Lampasas, TX $10,505
- Wenda Johnson – Pawhuska, OK $10,505
- Megan McLeod-Sprague – Marsing, ID $10,504
- Alyssa Urbanek-Wade – Stephenville, TX $9,454
- Katelyn Scott – Odessa, TX $8,928
- Kassie Mowry – Dublin, TX $7,878
- Abby Phillips – Marshall, TX $7,354
- Sophie Palmore – Kirbyville, TX $6,302
- Oceane Veilleux – St-Alfred, XX $5,252
- Chloe Gray – Yatesville, GA $4,728
- Jymmy Cox – Pleasanton, TX *Wildcard
Bull Riding
- Tristan Mize – Bryan, TX $13,539
- Cooper James – Erda, UT $9,629
- Mason Moody – Letcher, SD $9,542
- Scott Wells – Goondiwindi, QL $8,987
- Stetson Wright – Beaver, UT $8,754
- Rawley Johnson – Swan Valley, ID $8,403
- Jake Dunham – Tucson, AZ $8,287
- Brady Portenier – Caldwell, ID $7,790
- Trevor Reiste – Linden, IA $5,836
- Brody Yeary – Morgan Mill, TX $5,573
- Tyler Bingham – Howell, UT *Wildcard
Breakaway Roping
Aspen Miller – Santa Fe, TX $12,080
Rylee George – Oakdale, XX $10,767
Sarah Angelone – Lipan, TX $9,191
Beau Peterson – Council Grove, KS $7,617
Hali Williams – Camanche, TX $7,615
Martha Angelone – Stephenville, TX $7,353
Kayla Graham – Cameron, TX $6,303
TiAda Gray – Portales, NM $6,303
Shelby Boisjoli-Meged – Calgary, AB $5,777
Maddy Deerman – Hope, NM $4,727
JJ Hampton – Stephenville, TX $4,727* WC
All of the action will take place tonight at 7:30 p.m. CT. Stay tuned to Rodeo On SI for full results and recaps of the exciting action.