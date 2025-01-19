Rodeo Daily

Jackie Crawford Refines 2025 Goals: A Shift in Focus but Not Retirement

One of the sport’s most accomplished breakaway ropers announcesd a shift in her 2025 goals. With more focus on family and time at home, Jackie is still committed to competing at the highest level.

Madison Richmann

Jackie Crawford
Jackie Crawford / Hillary Maybery for Rodeo on SI

In the breakaway roping world, the name Jackie Crawford means something. Jackie has become a face of the sport and a trailblazer. One could argue that she is the best lady to ever play the game. After another successful year in 2024, Jackie’s approach to 2025 is a little different.

Jackie is quick to clarify that she doesn't consider this a retirement announcement whatsoever, as the word 'retirement' isn’t one she’s ready to use. However, her priorities and focus are shifting a bit, and time at home is special to the Stephenville, Texas cowgirl. With a husband and two young kids at home, she is prioritizing family over anything else this year.

Crawford is a 4-time National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) qualifier and made history in 2020 becoming the first-ever World Champion Breakaway Roper. She is a 23-time WPRA World Champion and a 5-time NFBR qualifier. To achieve the accolades she’s earned, the veteran star has put in years of hard travel—and this year, she’s chosen to stay closer to home.

Crawford talked to Jordan Jo Hallabaugh on "In The Loop Podcast," about her shift in priorities, her family, and her plans for 2025.

"I'm at that season in life right now where my time at home is so valuable," said Jackie. "I really want to focus on the WCRAs, the American, The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway- all of these huge opportunities that don't make me divide my family. Creed is 7 years old, and if he wants to play baseball in the spring, we are gonna sign up for baseball."

Looking at the decision financially, breakaway roping's biggest stage isn't necessarily at the NFBR.

Jackie explained, "I love our NFR and going out to Vegas, but the money value is not a trade-off for four months of travel."

The breakaway ropers travel all year long, and pay the same expenses as the other events, but when they get out to Vegas, their payout is significantly less. Although still rewarding and exciting to qualify, some other big stages pay more for the breakaway ropers.

Jackie continued, "I love riding horses, and being able to train a couple of futurity horses a year because I have more time at home, that would be truly rewarding for me."

The futurities are one of those opportunities that are getting bigger in the breakaway. The chance to show off her horsepower is special to Crawford.

Though Jackie has announced her plans to slow down this year, she hasn’t shown any signs of easing up when it comes to winning. Most recently, she and the well-known T-Boy made headlines by winning the prestigious San Diego Rodeo.

While she may not be on the road as frequently in 2025, when Jackie does make her appearance, you can be sure she’ll be one to watch. Never count Jackie Crawford out, she is always ready to deliver.

Madison Richmann
MADISON RICHMANN

Madison Richmann calls Keenesburg, Colorado home. There you can find her parents, Justin and Shawnda, and her younger brother Rylan. Currently, she is living in Oklahoma while attending Western Oklahoma State College on a rodeo scholarship, and studying agriculture communications, where she will graduate this spring. Madie plans to continue her education and rodeo career when transferring to a university in the fall to work towards her bachelor's degree. As a breakaway roper, Madison is excited for all of the new opportunities that are continually arising for women in the sport of rodeo. Also a barrel racer and team roper, Richmann is very passionate for all things of the western way of life. As an advocate for agriculture, she plans to help educate all, about the importance of the industry. When looking into the future, Madie plans to make a career in journalism and marketing for the western sports and agriculture industries while continuing her rodeo career professionally.

