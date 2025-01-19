Jackie Crawford Refines 2025 Goals: A Shift in Focus but Not Retirement
In the breakaway roping world, the name Jackie Crawford means something. Jackie has become a face of the sport and a trailblazer. One could argue that she is the best lady to ever play the game. After another successful year in 2024, Jackie’s approach to 2025 is a little different.
Jackie is quick to clarify that she doesn't consider this a retirement announcement whatsoever, as the word 'retirement' isn’t one she’s ready to use. However, her priorities and focus are shifting a bit, and time at home is special to the Stephenville, Texas cowgirl. With a husband and two young kids at home, she is prioritizing family over anything else this year.
Crawford is a 4-time National Finals Breakaway Roping (NFBR) qualifier and made history in 2020 becoming the first-ever World Champion Breakaway Roper. She is a 23-time WPRA World Champion and a 5-time NFBR qualifier. To achieve the accolades she’s earned, the veteran star has put in years of hard travel—and this year, she’s chosen to stay closer to home.
Crawford talked to Jordan Jo Hallabaugh on "In The Loop Podcast," about her shift in priorities, her family, and her plans for 2025.
"I'm at that season in life right now where my time at home is so valuable," said Jackie. "I really want to focus on the WCRAs, the American, The Kimes Ranch Million Dollar Breakaway- all of these huge opportunities that don't make me divide my family. Creed is 7 years old, and if he wants to play baseball in the spring, we are gonna sign up for baseball."
Looking at the decision financially, breakaway roping's biggest stage isn't necessarily at the NFBR.
Jackie explained, "I love our NFR and going out to Vegas, but the money value is not a trade-off for four months of travel."
The breakaway ropers travel all year long, and pay the same expenses as the other events, but when they get out to Vegas, their payout is significantly less. Although still rewarding and exciting to qualify, some other big stages pay more for the breakaway ropers.
Jackie continued, "I love riding horses, and being able to train a couple of futurity horses a year because I have more time at home, that would be truly rewarding for me."
The futurities are one of those opportunities that are getting bigger in the breakaway. The chance to show off her horsepower is special to Crawford.
Though Jackie has announced her plans to slow down this year, she hasn’t shown any signs of easing up when it comes to winning. Most recently, she and the well-known T-Boy made headlines by winning the prestigious San Diego Rodeo.
While she may not be on the road as frequently in 2025, when Jackie does make her appearance, you can be sure she’ll be one to watch. Never count Jackie Crawford out, she is always ready to deliver.