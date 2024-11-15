NFR Insider: Meet the Breakaway Superstars #3 Jackie Crawford
Jackie Crawford
"This was a great year. I had a big win at Houston so that set me up to be able to rodeo a little smarter. That gave me a big advantage."
- Season Earnings: $135,498
- Hometown: Stephenville, Texas
- Season Ranking: 3th
- NFR Qualifications: 4 (2020-21, 2023-24)
1. What horses did you ride this season?
- Trojan
- Hail Mary
- CR Hasa Lotta Style“Backtrack”
2. What was your biggest win this year?
This is easy! Definitely Houston. This was definitely a bucket list win for me. I wanted to win this rodeo before I decided to slow down a little, so this was big.
3. Do you have traveling partners?
The girl that has helped me and worked for me for 10 years - Cheyenne Britton. She is such a big help to me! She ropes where she can get in but she is with me all the time. Our buddy team was Lari Dee Guy and Hope Thompson.
4. What ropes do you use?
Rattler Vipers 10.0. I love the Spitfires from Rattler ropes as well. On bigger calves where I know its going to be fast I love the Spitfires.
5. What brand of saddle do you ride?
I ride a Martin Saddle.
6. Are you doing anything special to prepare for the NFR?
Yes I am actually. I am trying to be very scheduled and intentional about everything. I get up at 6 a.m. and workout. I have gotten off of all the young horses and I am not doing any training right now. I am also not team roping. I have decided to focus on one thing and be intentional about it until it's over.
7. How many calves do you rope in a practice session?
I probably rope anywhere from 20 - 40 per day. That would be on around four different horses. I will run a few on each horse and then score.
8. How often do you rope the dummy?
I rope the dummy every day. I think I try to get maybe 25 reps on the dummy each day right now.
9. Favorite restaurant?
Michael's at the South Point. This is kind of a hard question, but I really love Michael's.
10. Favorite Movie?
I am a lover of old school type stuff like John Wayne and the Cowboys. I don't think any one will know this movie but I love Casey's Shadow.
11. Food you won’t eat?
Goat cheese! Don't go putting any goat cheese on something I'm going to eat. I can sniff it out before it even gets in my mouth, I promise you!
12. Will you stay the whole two weeks of the NFR?
Yes. I am doing the pre-game show for Teton Ridge so I absolutely will be there the entire week.
13. Favorite sport other than rodeo?
Honestly, I don't watch sports. I love basketball because it was what I did growing up, but I am not a sports watcher.
14. If you had to pick a competitor’s horse to ride, which one would it be?
Joey Williams' "Baybe"
15. Who is your mentor or someone you look up to?
I have always had a lot of respect for Trevor Brazile. He has been someone that I have looked up to for a lot of reasons. He came in and changed the way people looked at the rodeo cowboy. He brought family and values and a different look at an extremely high level of a champion. He was a winner at multiple events and I really love his work ethic and the things that he believes in. It has been great having a personal relationship with him and being able to watch him.