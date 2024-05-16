Jeremy Buhler Shows Up and Shows Out at Royal Crown Canada
Jeremy Buhler showcased his exceptional roping and horsemanship skills once again at the Royal Crown's Claresholm, AB, Canada event. Buhler took top honors in several heeling events.
Starting strong in the 4-and-Under Heeling, Buhler, and DT Get Yer Mask On, a 2020 mare sired by Hickory Holly Time out of Metallic Gem (Metallic Cat), ended up first in the average with an impressive score of 605.71. Their outstanding performance earned $6,850 for the owner, DT Horses LLC, $840 for the stallion owner and $360 for the breeder.
In the 6-and-Under Heeling average, Buhler continued to impress on two different mounts. Winning first, he scored 612.40 with SLR Swinging Hickory, a 2019 mare by Hickory Holly Time, out of Swingin Tule (San Tule Freckles). Their first-place finish secured $6,440 for the owner, Stump Lake Ranch and Cattle Co., $896 for the stallion and $384 for the breeder.
Winning third in the 6-and-Under Heeling average, Buhler rode DT Epic Time, owned by DT Horses LLC. DT Epic Time is a 2019 Gelding by Hickory Holly Time, out of DT Shiners Ester (Shiners Lena Chex). Buhler scored 598.10. Their third-place finish locked in another $3,220 for the owner, $448 for the stallion and $192 for the breeder.
Adding to his impressive wins, Buhler clinched first place in the Zesterra 6-and-Under Heeling average on DT Hickorys Angus, a 2019 Gelding by Hickory Holly Time, out of Kings Sly Sugar (Kings Zantanon). Their average score of 599.63 locked in an additional $4,950.
Including round wins*, Buhler won an astonishing $40,080.00 over the course of the weekend. Who said being a cowboy didn't pay?! Buhler's achievements further solidify his standing as one of Team Roping's stars.
*Visit RoyalCrownRace.com for official results.