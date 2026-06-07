John Crimber Riding A Hot Streak as He Kicks Off First Summer Run in PRCA

At 20 years old, John Crimber is a prodigy in bull riding. The Texas cowboy got his start in the Professional Bull Riders (PBR), where he was the No. 1 overall draft pick. As the youngest rider in PBR history to earn $1 million, Crimber has built a lengthy and impressive resume.

As a part of the Florida Freedom team, Crimber won the 2024 PBR Teams MVP and Teams Championship MVP in his rookie teams season. In 2025, he became the youngest ever two-time Regular-Season Live Legendary MVP.

Crimber was born into the most extreme sport on earth, as the son of PBR Hall of Famer, 10-time PBR World Finals qualifier, and Florida Freedom Head Coach Paulo Crimber.

In 2026, Crimber earned the one title he had not yet taken: World Champion. Inside Dickies Arena, he became the second-youngest rider in league history to win a gold buckle.

With a PBR career-high score of 95 points, Crimber has racked up 24 90-point rides, with a 56% ride percentage and $2,753,776 in career earnings.

Crimber Joins the PRCA

John Crimber | Fernando Sam-Sin

Crimber has taken on the world of professional rodeo by storm in 2026. Now competing in his rookie season of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), Crimber's winning ways have transferred over flawlessly.

The talented young cowboy currently sits No. 18 in the World Standings. He is just outside the top 15 cutoff for National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifications and he sits at No. 4 in the Resistol Rookie of the Year Standings, in an incredibly tough class of rookies.

The need to climb the standings seems to be fueling Crimber positively, as he continues to rack up wins.

Crimber burst onto the professional rodeo scene in mid-Febuary, four and a half months into the 2026 season. In the past three and a half months, he has finished in the top three an impressive 17 times.

With seven professional rodeo wins under his belt, Crimber continues his hot streak heading into June — and all of this has been alongside his PBR career. Since the beginning of the year, he has also competed in over 20 PBR events.

The PBR World Finals wrapped up in early May, and since Crimber's gold buckle win, he has been on a heater in professional rodeo. He claimed four wins within 10 days at the end of May and is headed into the summer run with the kind of momentum that carries athletes to NFR qualifications.

The lucrative summer run is just getting started, and with four months remaining in the season, it feels very likely that we will see John Crimber ride inside the Thomas & Mack Arena for the first time in December.