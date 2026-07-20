2024 World Champion Bareback Rider Dean Thompson Shares Uplifting Announcement

In early April 2026, bareback rider Dean Thompson was competing at the Cave Creek Rodeo in Cave Creek, Ariz., in hot pursuit of his fourth National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualification. He was ranked No. 12 in the World Standings at that time and was well on his way to earning another trip to Las Vegas.

And then, the unthinkable happened.

Throughout his professional career, Thompson had never gotten hung up in his rigging, but on that fateful day, he came off his horse into his riding hand. He was able to get loose after a few adrenaline-fueled, terrifying moments.

The incident earned him a trip to the Emergency Room, where initial concerns were focused on his wrist and sternum. During Thompson's diagnostic tests for potential injuries, doctors found something highly unexpected for a healthy, young athlete competing at the professional level.

His CT scan located a mass in his neck. Thompson underwent more tests, followed by the single word no one wants to hear: cancer.

The 24-year-old World Champion was diagnosed with Burkitt Lymphoma, a form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It is an aggressive and fast-moving cancer that is most often diagnosed in children and young adults.

Thompson was admitted to the hospital on April 4 and immediately began chemotherapy treatments the following day. The treatment was expected to last four months and as of July, we have wonderful news from the Utah cowboy.

On July 16, Thompson shared on social media:

"Just like that. This fever dream has come to a close. #cancerfree"

Cowboy+ shared that Thompson underwent over 40 chemotherapy treatments, six lumbar punctures, and has been given a less than 10% chance of the cancer returning.

It seems that Thompson's fateful accident in Cave Creek may have been the key factor in receiving the early diagnosis and early intervention that could very well have saved his life.

Though Thompson may not be climbing on any bucking horses just yet, he has been back in the saddle and doing a bit of roping. We know it is just a matter of time before we see him back under the lights of the Thomas & Mack.

Thompson, unsurprisingly, with trademark cowboy grit, has his sights set on working his way back onto some of the best buckers in the world, doing what he loves.

In 2024, Rodeo On SI had the absolute pleasure of chatting with Thompson after he won his first gold buckle. His humor and infectious joy are part of what make him exactly the kind of athlete everyone can look up to.