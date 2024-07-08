John Douch Uses Livingston Win To Spark Big Fourth Of July Showing
Most people use holidays for relaxing. John Douch used Independence Day as an opportunity for restarting.
After taking a brief respite from competing at Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association events in mid-June to spend some time at home, the veteran tie-down roper came into Cowboy Christmas looking to get back to his winning ways, doing so in impressive fashion.
“It’s been a great year man, probably one of the best Fourth of July I’ve had. I’ve had OK ones, but this year I’ve got two new horses and it’s been pretty good,” Douch said.
That success started at the Livingston (Mont.) Roundup, with Douch tying Cash Enderli for the rodeo’s best time at eight seconds flat. The result garnered a $5,823 check, his first earnings since placing fourth at the Strawberry Days Rodeo in Pleasant Grove, Utah back on June 22.
From there, things continued to snowball as the Montgomery, Texas, native placed second in a round at the St. Paul (Ore.) Rodeo and finished third in the average. He also picked up a round check at the 89th Annual Independence Day Rodeo in Oakley City, Utah. All told, Douch capped the Cowboy Christmas run with $16,456 in prize money.
Coming into the week, Douch had a little over $88,000 already in his ledger for the season, placing him fourth in the PRCA World Standings. Those numbers figure to continue rising as Douch was fourth in his first go at the Calgary Stampede, then had the best time so far of the second go. He's competing at the NFR Open this coming weekend after winning the Texas Circuit last winter, a circuit he is currently leading again this season.
Douch is quick to credit good draws, a refreshed mentality and his equine partners for the success. He and his primary mount, Pistol, have been together since last August. He estimates they’ve already won more than $300,000 between pro rodeos, jackpots and other events. Two months ago, he added a new horse, Tomcat, to his trailer. That partnership has already secured about $15,000.
All of this is adding up to look like a fourth straight trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. But more importantly, it’s giving Douch a lot of confidence heading into the home stretch.
“I’ve got a lot of money won now so it’s a lot easier to just go rope and have fun, and not worry about having to win,” Douch said. “I’m just going to keep roping and not get ahead of myself and enjoy myself and keep piling money up and hopefully make another National Finals Rodeo.”
Other results from the Livingston Roundup
Bareback rider Richmond Champion notched an 86-point ride on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Candy Coated to hold off Weston Timberman at 85 points and win the event. Champion took home $6,521 for the victory.
Gavin Soileau finished a tenth of a second better than Kyler Dick in the steer wrestling to secure the win. Soileau’s time of 3.5 seconds earned him $4,986.
Team ropers Tyler Tryan and Logan Moore won $4,974 each thanks to a time of 3.8 seconds. The duo were the only ropers to finish in under four seconds.
Layton Green, Dawson Hay and Traylin Martin finished in a three-way tie for the saddle bronc championship, each riding for 84 points and earning $4,891. Green rode Silver Creek Pro Rodeo’s Birthday Suit. Hay was on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo’s Roller Coaster. Martin faced Big Bucks Rodeo’s Freckles.
Summer Kosel easily won the barrel racing with a time of 16.97 seconds, the only competitor to finish in under 17 seconds. Her win resulted in a $9,063 payday.
Bull rider Tristan O’Neal went for 89 points on Silver Creek Pro Rodeo’s Chandler’s Dream to score a $6,317 prize.
All-around cowboy honors went to Edward Ramirez as he earned $901 between tie-down and team roping.