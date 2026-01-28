PRCA Board Surprisingly Votes On Moving Headquarters and Hall of Fame to Wyoming

The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association has found its home in Colorado Springs, Colorado since 1979. In a move announced on Monday, that could possibly change.

On November 5, 2025, members of the PRCA received an email after media reports started being seen that the organization was considering a move to Cheyenne, Wyoming. Within the email, the PRCA said, “At this point, this is only an exploratory conversation. If a relocation were ever to move forward, it would be several years away. Nothing has been decided, and this remains far from certain.”

No other communication happened between the PRCA and members after that email.

In a press release on Monday, January 26, 2026, the PRCA stated that the board of directors “approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding to seriously consider relocating the organization’s headquarters, along with the PRCA Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy, to Wyoming.”

Benefits Offered To Moving

Cheyenne Frontier Days

The media release went on to explain the benefits of the move, including Wyoming being friendly to business and offering no state income tax.

The PRCA has stated that they had received several proposals from different locations and that the process they went through in making this decision was thorough. They also indicated that there was a proposal presented by Colorado Springs leadership to keep the organization where it is.

Wyoming apparently won in the negotiating process. With the campus proposed to be located near the intersection of Interstate 80 and Interstate 25, both Wyoming leadership and the PRCA are hoping to get more exposure to the general public.

"This is a strategic decision that positions the PRCA for the future," said Tom Glause, CEO of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. "Wyoming lives and breathes rodeo, and Cheyenne offers authenticity, visibility and alignment with our sport's values. The opportunity to build a purpose-driven campus that celebrates rodeo's history while supporting its growth is incredibly exciting."

As previously reported, Cheyenne LEADS, an economic development organization, has committed $15 million toward the move. Then just recently, the Wyoming legislature’s Joint Appropriations Committee also listed an additional $15 million in the state’s draft budget.

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon said in an interview with Cowboy State Daily, “Rodeo has been part of Wyoming since before we were a state. It’s in our DNA. I grew up roping a dummy at every PRCA rodeo, first my dad and then myself, competed in. There is no better place on Earth than right here in the Cowboy State for the PRCA to be headquartered. We have the legacy, respect the tradition and will always honor the cowboy way and code of the West. Powder River, Let’er Buck!”

Many of the people lobbying for the move have listed the two weeks of strong western activity in Cheyenne in the summer due to the Cheyenne Frontier Days rodeo. Proponents hope that the traffic generated to the state would also flow over to visits to the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

Members Taken by Surprise

While the move out of Colorado might make sense, the timing was surprising for many along the sidelines. After being assured that the decision was a long way off, the recent vote of the board happened quickly.

The lure of $30 million just couldn’t be resisted or topped apparently and Wyoming is being aggressive in its quest in the Western industry.

The final decision is contingent on the Wyoming Legislature's approval of the project funding. Along with what Wyoming is possibly bringing to the table, the PRCA stated in their release that additional public and private funding sources will be pursued.

The exact location and property would also have to be secured.

The future building would house the administration offices, Hall of Fame and Museum of the American Cowboy.

