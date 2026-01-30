Two Legendary NFR Stallions Who Lit Up the Thomas & Mack

Right now, a beautiful palomino stallion is stealing the show in the barrel racing industry, Adios Pantalones. "Adios" is now the all-time leading money earner in the history of studs, and as he starts to dethrone the greats before him, it is important not to forget about them.

There were a couple of well-known stallions that had plenty of success in the world of professional rodeo, which eventually led them to competing inside the Thomas & Mack: the late Slick By Design and Freckles Ta Fame.

Looking at the estimated money earned, it is important to note that the industry is growing rapidly, meaning the amount a team could win back then, even just five years ago, is substantially different from what it is now. The growth has been exponential, so it is hard to compare; however, the success these two had is undeniable.

Slick By Design

Slick and Michele McLeod posing for a picture before Gold Night at the NFR | Katelyn and Lindsey McLeod

With a (recorded) lifetime earnings over $643,000, it is not surprising that Slick By Design went to the NFR with a pair of different riders, Michele McLeod in 2013, 2015, and 2016, as well as Stevi Hillman two years later.

Up until this last NFR, Slick held the fastest time ever recorded inside the Thomas & Mack by a stallion with a 13.48, but Adios now holds the title. While he had plenty of success when he was running, it is his offspring who are keeping his legacy going.

Slick is an $11 million sire with progeny earning over $3 million, as of now. Even though he recently passed, this number will continue to grow rapidly as he continues to shape the industry for years to come.

Can Man is owned by Joe and Carla Spitz, but the jockey that they picked for him was none other than Colorado Native, Shali Lord. Lord was aboard the chestnut monster for the bulk of his career, and even though an injury kept him from finding more success in the arena, he was still able to run in Las Vegas.

2019 was the greatest year that the two had together as they picked up dream wins everywhere they went, and by the time he was retired, he had earned more than $500,000 in the arena.

Cheyenee Frontier Days Champion

Greeley Stampede Champion

Guymon Pioneer Days Champion

Dodge City Round Up Champion

Reno Reserve Champion

San Antonio Reserve Champion

Adios will go down as one of the greatest to ever do it, and it will be exciting to see what his babies do in the future. While he continues to create his own legacy, it is fun to look back at some of the history surrounding the sport.

