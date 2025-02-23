Justin Shaffer Remains on Winning Streak Despite Horse Change
Justin Shaffer attended his first Wrangler National Finals Rodeo this past December and he has not slowed down since. The Hallsville, Texas steer wrestler is currently sitting second in the world standings with $27,567.92 behind 5-time NFR qualifier Jesse Brown.
Shaffer and his horse Banker, had an amazing NFR and kept the ball rolling, qualifying for the American Rodeo Championship Finals at the Globe Life Field April 11-12.
After The Kid Rock Rodeo Banker had a slight cough and was a bit body sore so Shaffer decided he had deserved some hard-earned down time. While the great steer wrestling horse has been home enjoying treats and some R&R, Shaffer's "Old Faithful" Grey has stepped up to keep the rig going.
Grey has both steer wrestled and hazed at the NFR. He truly is an outstanding horse that excels at everything. Justin had all the faith in the world that switching to Grey while Banker took some time off was an easy decision. Not to worry, Shaffer plans to have Banker back in the rig in April; although, let's be honest, it has not slowed down Justin's trips to the pay window.
Justin's parent bought Grey as a 4-year-old at the Harvard sale in Lufkin. While working with Dan Estep, Justin utilized the time to get the bronc out of Grey. He took to steer wrestling naturally.
Grey, Bully Up the Alley, is a 2009 registered American Quarter Horse. Justin has rode Grey at The American three times and even won Cheyenne Frontier Days on him. Grey is the bulldoggers pick for Salinas as the past few years he has carried half the field in the short round.
Multiple top-notch cowboys have rode Grey to the winner's circle. He took three cowboys to the short round in Pendleton last year. In 2018, Jacob Talley rode him at the NFR and the following year Will Lummus rode him in the Thomas and Mack Arena. Lummus currently holds 3 or 4 arena records riding Grey as well.
In 2021 Talley brought Grey back with him to the NFR again and in 2017 Justin won the Ram National Finals on him.
Kaite Shaffer, Justin's wife lovingly talked about Grey, "He loves his job and is truly Old Faithful with the biggest heart."
The stand-out stellar mount has estimated career earnings of approximately $1.5 million. With that kind of history, it is interesting to look at the mare power behind Grey. Genetics obviously played a role in his love of the steer wrestling, as he and the famous haze horse Metallica share the same dam.
Shaffer has two green horses that are getting some exposure during the winter rodeos as well. The Shaffer's are super excited for the two green horses as they are "the type" and just need the experience to truly show their great potential.
Justin and Grey have picked up checks together in Denver, Fort Worth, and San Antonio. Justin and Jace Melvin rode Grey to the San Antonio Finals where they both won over $9,000 each. Horse change or not Shaffer is on a roll and keeping 2025 NFR goals alive through these winter rodeos.