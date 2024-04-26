Keenan Hayes Looking to Defend His 2023 World Title
Keenan Hayes has made his name known in the world of bareback riding. The 2023 World Champion from Hayden, Colo., has continued to have much success this year, setting him up well for hopefully a second trip to the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and a second world title.
In 2023, Hayes made history as the first-ever Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year to also win the world title the same year. He ended his season with well over $400,000.
At his first appearance at the NFR, he rode against world champions and veterans in a pool of the best of the best bareback riders in the world. With a score of 90 points in Round 10, he secured his first world title and did it is rookie year.
Although a rookie in 2023, Hayes was no stranger to big stages and big titles. He competed in all three roughstock events throughout high school, winning the National High School Finals Rodeo World Championship in 2019 in the bareback riding. In 2021, he turned his focus solely on this event.
This year, Keenan has not slowed down. In October, he continued the winning streak at the Mountain States Circuit Finals, winning the average there.
He started the 2024 PRCA season off with a bang by winning the New Year's Eve Buck n' Ball. He has placed at many rodeos since, including Rodeo Houston, San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, and the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. Just recently, Keenan took home the San Angelo title as well.
Currently, Hayes is sitting at No. 3 in the PRCA World Standings with $67,645 won. Ahead of him are three-time NFR qualifier Leighton Berry and 21-year-old Coop Cooke. The Colorado cowboy is working to defend his world championship title in 2024.
Current 2024 PRCA Bareback Riding Standings
(As of April 25, 2024)
1. Coop Cooke $78,110.68
2. Leighton Berry $77,138.80
3. Keenan Hayes $67,645.48
4. Tanner Aus $65,582.76
5. Garrett Shadbolt $61,763.50
6. Rocker Steiner $57,695.50
7. Dean Thompson $54,174.78
8. Taylor Broussard $53,840.43
9. Bradlee Miller $46,707.54
10. R.C. Landingham $40,589.10
11. Cole Franks $38,184.38
12. Clayton Biglow $37,098.15
13. Jacob Lees $36,220.66
14. Sam Peterson $34,276.29
15. Cole Reiner $33,788.12