Keeping the Show on the Road: 2024 PRCA Awards Nominees Announced
The final online ballots for these awards are open now (October 28-31) for PRCA members eligible to vote. To honor the winners, they will be announced at the PRCA Awards Banquet at the kickoff of the National Finals Rodeo.
Small Rodeo of the Year: Sterling, Colorado, Queen Creek, Arizona, Goliad, Texas, Woodstown Pilesgrove, New Jersey, and Yuma, Colorado
To qualify for this category, a rodeo has less than $3,000 in added money per event. This year's list of nominees is unique compared to the past few years. Any of these rodeos could take home their first award for Small Rodeo of the Year.
Medium Rodeo of the Year: Eagle, Colorado, Weatherford, Texas, Homestead, Florida, Belle Fourche, South Dakota, and Blackfoot Idaho
With $3,000 - $9,999 in added money per event, this title has gone to the Days of '76 Rodeo in Deadwood, South Dakota 14 times and the Black Hills Roundup in Belle Fourche, South Dakota 5 times.
Large Outdoor Rodeo of the Year: Cheyenne, Wyoming, Pendleton, Oregon, Reno, Nevada, Deadwood, South Dakota, and Sikeston, Missouri
This category requires the rodeo to have at least $10,000 in added money per event. Cheyenne has won the title 16 times since 1993, including a tie with Pendleton in 2010. Pendleton has earned the honor 10 times since 1993, including last year.
Large Indoor Rodeo of the Year: Fort Worth, Texas, San Antonio, Texas, Nampa, Idaho, Houston, Texas, and Rapid City, South Dakota
Like the Large Outdoor Rodeo, the Large Indoor Rodeo must have at least $10,000 added per event. Aside from Nampa, every other rodeo on this list has won the award previously. Rapid City has taken the honor in three of the past four years, while San Antonio held it from 2005-2018.
Announcer of the Year: Garrett Yerigan, Will Rasmussen, Wayne Brooks
Yerigan and Brooks have earned the award five and two times, respectively.
Stock Contracting Firm of the Year: Frontier Rodeo, Smith Pro Rodeo, Beutler & Son Rodeo, Pete Carr Pro Rodeo, Powder River Rodeo
Amongst a world-class group of stock contractors, Frontier Rodeo has earned the award for the past nine years.
Photographer of the Year: Click Thompson, Clay Guardipee, Roaseanna Sales, Hailey Rae, Fernando Sam-Sin
Two time winner Click Thompson re-joins this year's lineup of top-notch photographers.
Music Director of the Year: Joshua Hilton, Bradley Narducci, Austin Lopeman, Jill Franzen Loden, Benje Bendele
A new award in 2017, Hilton and Franzen Loden have each earned the honor three times and Benke Bendele in 2022.
Clown/Barrelman of the Year: John Harrison, J.J. Harrison, Matt Merritt, Dusty Myers
Six-time winner of this award, John Harrison once again is in the group of elite nominees.
Comedy Act of the Year: John Harrison, Matthew Merritt, Cody Sosebee
John Harrison has also won this award eight times and Cody Sosebee in 2018.
Dress Act of the Year: Bobby Kerr, Rider and Bethany Kiesner and Madison MacDonald, Tomas Garcilazo, Justin Dickerson and Dusti Crain Dickerson
Kerr has earned this award five times, Rider Kiesner once, and Tomas Garcilazo four times.
Pickup Man of the Year: Matt Twitchell, Shawn Calhoun, Bobby Marriott, Tyler Kraft
A new award in 2015, Twitchell has earned the honor four times.
Bullfighter of the Year: Cody Webster, Dusty Tuckness, Nathan Jestes, Noah Krepps
Webster has dominated the award from 2020-2023 and Tuckness from 2010-2019.
Secretary of the Year: Eva Chadwick, Sandy Gwatney, Sunni Deb Backstrom, Shawna Ray, Amanda Sanders
Chadwick has earned the honor the past two years, Gwatney twice, and Sanders in 2017. Backstrom has won the award 11 times since 1990.
Timer of the Year: Molly Jane Twitchell, Shawna Ray, Kim Sutton, Courtney Morehead, Sandy Gwatney
A new award in 2018, Twitchell has earned the award three times. Sutton and Ray have each earned the honor once.