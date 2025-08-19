SI

All Time PFA Players' Player of the Year Winners List

The 52nd annual PFA Players’ Player of the Year is named in 2025.

Phil Foden was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year in 2024.
France Football’s Ballon d’Or and, to a lesser extent, FIFA’s The Best dominate much of the discourse on the individual awards front.

Domestic honours are perhaps less celebrated, but there are few boasting greater prestige than the PFA’s annual ceremony in England. Its showpiece prize, the Players’ Player of the Year, has been handed out more than 50 times to many of the greats to step foot on English shores.

For many, recognition from their peers carries far greater weight than journalistic or even fan appreciation. “The biggest personal award you can get in the game,” Teddy Sheringham commented in 2001, while John Terry described his success in 2005 as “the ultimate accolade”.

Phil Foden echoed similar sentiments after claiming the honour in 2024, proving that the latest generation still treat the award with the veneration of those that came before them.

Here are all the winners of PFA Players’ Players of the Year award.

Every PFA Players’ Player of the Year Winner

Season

Winner

Club

1973–74

Norman Hunter

Leeds United

1974–75

Colin Todd

Derby County

1975–76

Pat Jennings

Tottenham Hotspur

1976–77

Andy Gray

Aston Villa

1977–78

Peter Shilton

Nottingham Forest

1978–79

Liam Brady

Arsenal

1979–80

Terry McDermott

Liverpool

1980–81

John Wark

Ipswich Town

1981–82

Kevin Keegan

Southampton

1982–83

Kenny Dalglish

Liverpool

1983–84

Ian Rush

Liverpool

1984–85

Peter Reid

Everton

1985–86

Gary Lineker

Everton

1986–87

Clive Allen

Tottenham Hotspur

1987–88

John Barnes

Liverpool

1988–89

Mark Hughes

Manchester United

1989–90

David Platt

Aston Villa

1990–91

Mark Hughes

Manchester United

1991–92

Gary Pallister

Manchester United

1992–93

Paul McGrath

Aston Villa

1993–94

Eric Cantona

Manchester United

1994–95

Alan Shearer

Blackburn Rovers

1995–96

Les Ferdinand

Newcastle United

1996–97

Alan Shearer

Newcastle United

1997–98

Dennis Bergkamp

Arsenal

1998–99

David Ginola

Tottenham Hotspur

1999–00

Roy Keane

Manchester United

2000–01

Teddy Sheringham

Manchester United

2001–02

Ruud van Nistelrooy

Manchester United

2002–03

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2003–04

Thierry Henry

Arsenal

2004–05

John Terry

Chelsea

2005–06

Steven Gerrard

Liverpool

2006–07

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

2007–08

Cristiano Ronaldo

Manchester United

2008–09

Ryan Giggs

Manchester United

2009–10

Wayne Rooney

Manchester United

2010–11

Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur

2011–12

Robin van Persie

Arsenal

2012–13

Gareth Bale

Tottenham Hotspur

2013–14

Luis Suárez

Liverpool

2014–15

Eden Hazard

Chelsea

2015–16

Riyad Mahrez

Leicester City

2016–17

N’Golo Kanté

Chelsea

2017–18

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2018–19

Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool

2019–20

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

2020–21

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City

2021–22

Mohamed Salah

Liverpool

2022–23

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

2023–24

Phil Foden

Manchester City

There have been 44 different winners of the PFA Players’ Player of the Year, dating back to 1974, when the prize was first awarded to Leeds United defender Norman Hunter.

The fourth winner, Andy Gray, became the first of the three players to claim Players’ Player and Young Player of the Year honours in the same year. Cristiano Ronaldo (2006–07) and Gareth Bale (2012–13) also achieved this feat.

Arsenal legend Liam Brady became the first non-British player to claim the prize in 1979, while fellow Irishman Paul McGrath earned the award off the back of the Premier League’s inaugural season in 1992–93. The following year, Eric Cantona became the first winner from outside Britain or Ireland.

Increased foreign influence following the Premier League’s emergence means overseas exports have gradually come to dominate the PFA ceremony, with 22 of the 32 awards handed out since 1993 going to non-Brits. In 2024, Manchester City’s Foden became the first Englishman to win since Wayne Rooney in 2010.

Contemporary Premier League greats Luis Suárez, Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah, Virgil van Dijk, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland have all triumphed since 2014.

Who Has Won the PFA Players’ Player of the Year the Most?

Thierry Henry
Thierry Henry is one of three players to win in consecutive years. / John Stillwell-Pool/Getty Images

It‘s been tough to dominate the PFA Players’ Player of the Year award, with variation preferred. Only eight players have won multiple times, with Mohamed Salah poised to become the first three-time winner in 2025.

Mark Hughes, Alan Shearer, Thierry Henry, Ronaldo, Bale, De Bruyne and Salah have all won twice. Henry (2003 and 2004), Ronaldo (2007 and 2008) and De Bruyne (2020 and 2021) are the only players to win the award in consecutive years.

The decorated Salah is one of three non-Europeans to prevail, with the Egyptian following in Luis Suárez and Riyad Mahrez’s footsteps.

Manchester United have had the most winners, but all of their 11 triumphs came when Sir Alex Ferguson was manager. They haven’t had a victory since Rooney in 2010. Liverpool are closing in on United’s lead, thanks to Van Dijk and Salah’s recent wins, while Spurs and Arsenal each have five successes.

