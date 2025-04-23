Kincade Henry Capitalizes on Unexpected Opportunity at San Angelo Chute-Out
Kincade Henry described the phone call on Friday afternoon as “a good surprise,” one he certainly wasn’t expecting but was happy to get.
While waiting for the tie-down short round at the San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo, Henry saw a Colorado Springs number pop up. The voice on the other end was offering him a chance to compete again in San Angelo, this time as part of Saturday’s Cinch Chute-Out event.
“They called me Friday before I was going rope in the short round and I guess Riley Webb ended up turning out, so they said if I wanted to rope it was my spot. I said for sure, let’s do it,” Henry said. “So I didn’t even know I was roping in the Chute-Out until Friday and it just all went my way.”
About 24 hours after finishing third in the average at the San Angelo rodeo, Henry was back inside the Foster Communications Coliseum roping his way to another strong outcome. Henry won the opening round with a time of 7.9 seconds to qualify for the finals, then looped his next calf in 9.6 seconds to claim the title, holding Shad Mayfield who was the only other roper to post a qualifying time.
His first calf was actually a familiar foe as Henry drew the animal in the final round of The American earlier in April. During that matchup, the Mount Pleasant, Texas, native settled for a run of 10.5 to take third. In the finals, he had the calf Shane Hanchey won The American on with an effort of 6.7.
Those two favorable draws put Henry in position for a monster weekend in the Lone Star State. His win in the Chute-Out added another $7,500 to his ledger, and between the bonus event and regular rodeo, he left San Angelo with $19,064 in winnings.
That will certainly keep the three-time Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier in contention for another trip to Las Vegas this December as he’s currently third in the PRCA World Standings with a little more than $67,000 in earnings already.
“I’ve never had anywhere near what I have won right now this early in the year,” Henry said. “It’s pretty cool to have this much won, but we’re just going to keep our foot on the gas and keep going at them.”
Other results from the San Angelo Cinch Chute-Out
Bareback rider Bradlee Miller posted a 92 in the finals against J Bar J’s Straight Stick to earn $7,500.
Riley Duval’s time of 4.2 seconds in the steer wrestling finale was the best finish, helping him claim $7,500.
Team ropers Clay Smith and Coleby Payne were the only duo to record a time in the championship go, finishing in 4.1 seconds to earn $7,500 each.
Kade Bruno and Coleman Shallbetter each finished their saddle bronc rides with scores of 89.5 points to tie for the win. Bruno rode Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Toma Jo, while Shallbetter was on J Bar J’s Shady Jackey. The tie gave them each $5,250.
There were no qualified rides in the bull riding finale.