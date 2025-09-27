King and Queen of the Northwest: Late Season Victories Boost Katie Halbert

We sat down with Katie Halbert, who is currently ranked No. 20 in the WPRA Barrel Racing World Standings. Halbert, who hit a hot streak in the late summer run, has an incredible story to share.

"Last year, Milania (Miz Milania) was on a hot streak winning and it was a lot of fun. We were in San Antonio and she won the first round with one of the fastest times of the entire rodeo. I had the camera on her stall and checked her before I went to bed. She was sleeping, so I went to bed and checked it the next morning. She had gotten hung up in her stall. She had kicked above her head, gotten her leg hung, and fallen down, so she was kind of stuck upside down."

With peers coming to their aid, Halbert was able to get Milania free. Although there were no serious injuries, Milania had to have some time off to recover.

After giving her plenty of time to rest and heal, Halbert brought Milania back to competition in time for the Texas Circuit Finals. The duo placed in three of four rounds and finished second in the average to kickstart their 2025 season by winning about $7,500.

Halbert and Milania | Traci Davenport Photography

"We were just ecstatic that she was coming back and doing so well. She continued to do well and I was getting excited. Then we picked up King (Le Roi) from Ashley Schafer in December. I gave him a couple months off before the Kinder Cup, which we hit on our way to the Florida rodeos. His first rodeo was Starkville (Miss.) and he was a little lost, but he tried to be good."

Like any journey, there were ups and downs as Halbert seasoned a new horse to the rodeo string.

"We went to a jackpot and it was awful. It was his first run outside and it was so bad! I thought, 'Oh my gosh, this is not an outdoor horse.' Then we went to Davie, Fla., and he won his first rodeo check. He just blew us away. He worked fantastic and it was a small indoor pen. Since he had won most of his money in smaller indoor traps, we thought that was what he liked."

Halbert knew that regardless of King's preferences, he was talented and would be a huge asset to her team. With Milania back in the trailer, she set out with a plan in mind to season King.

Baby King sniffs Halbert's hand | Photo courtesy of Katie Halbert

"I came home and we went to an amateur rodeo outside. We didn't win any money, but it was a huge step in the right direction. Fastforward to Logandale, Nev., and the bonnet I had been running him in broke before I ran. I was worried because at the time, he really relied on it. He worked outstanding and was just a few tenths out of placing."

King was learning all about the rodeo road, from helicopters landing in the parking lot to difficult arena setups to trash blowing through the arena and alleyway in a wind storm.

"He is just a joy to be around. He's fun to ride and was showing promise. We were just taking it as it went."

Dickinson, N.D., marked the first big moment for King and Halbert. He took the lead at the time of their run and ultimately finished second for $2,858. After Milania developed a hoof abscess over the Fourth of July run, King had to step up at some of the bigger rodeos, including the infamous "Christmas tree" arena in St. Paul, Ore. He continued to handle the changes and Halbert was thrilled with the progress.

King at one day old | Photo courtesy of Katie Halbert

Halbert earned a spot in the NFR Open through her Texas Circuit Finals performance, offering a huge opportunity. After winning $2,250 in their bracket, she and King finished third in the finals for $7,000 with a 17.14-second run.

After another minor issue popped up for Milania prior to the Days of '47 Rodeo in Salt Lake City, Utah, Halbert decided to adjust her goals. Pivoting from a focus on qualifying for the NFR to staying inside the top 30, she and her team carried on.

"As we were heading to Salt Lake, I told Reid, 'I think King is a great horse, but I don't know if has enough explosion out of his turns to be any faster on a standard pattern.' I don't know if he heard that, but then he ran a 16.79 in Salt Lake in the first round. It was the fastest time I've ever run on a standard pattern."

King and his silver medal from the Days of '47 | Photo courtesy of Katie Halbert

With a bit of ground trouble in the finals, the duo finished second for $13,000 with a 16.98. Ground trouble at the next few rodeos left King a little sore and Halbert wanted to credit Erin Wiseman and Buck Sprague for helping get him back to his winning ways.

Halbert, who took King with her to rodeos as a four-year-old, says he is like coming home. With complementary styles, their teamwork has proven to be deadly on the clock. For Halbert, who can remember halter breaking King, the first horse in their breeding program, the wins are extra sentimental.

The duo continued to rack major wins through August and September, including new arena records in Logan, Utah and Puyallup, Wash. Although ground issues in the second round of Puyallup knocked them out of the Governor's Cup in Sioux Falls, Halbert says they plan to hit as many rodeos as they can between now and the end of the season.

"These horses are giving us their all, especially at this point in the year. We're all tired and this baby horse is still trying to show up and do his job for me. I'm just so thankful that God blessed me with him and that we're doing this journey together. This (qualifying for the NFR) was not the goal, I just wanted to be in the top 30 and the fact that there is even still a possibility is amazing. We're just going to give it everything we've got."

More Rodeo On SI