NFR Barrel Racer Tayla Moeykens Talks The Importance of Mindset

Tayla Moeykens may be one of the younger competitors in the field but she is no stranger to the rodeo world. The 2021 College National Finals Rodeo Champion has had her fair share of rodeo accomplishments throughout the years. Most notably thus far, the 2025 National Finals Rodeo (NFR).

Just before the 2025 NFR, the equine industry faced a major challenge with the EHV-1 outbreak. This uncertainty left much up in the air before the final trek to Las Vegas and affected many of the contestants’ decisions on how to proceed during the NFR.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

With the restrictions placed to prevent the spread of EHV-1, Moeykens and her team faced a big decision after being exposed to the virus during a few jackpots. How do they move forward? Ultimately, she and her family decided it was in the best interest of their equine athletes to stay home and be sure they were ready to take on 2026.

“This was not an easy decision and there were many sad days accepting the fact that my two would not be there with me... This whole situation was not cut and dry and there was a lot of moving factors. We felt this was the best decision for our horses and our program.”

NFR 2025

Though she didn’t have her boys, Yeti and Lizard, with her in Vegas, she still seized the opportunity to fulfill a lifelong dream of running down the alleyway of the Thomas and Mack. Throughout the NFR, Moeykens rode a handful of young horses that she wasn’t quite used to. And while conditions weren't ideal, she took every challenge thrown her way and made the best of it.

“This NFR really put my one run at a time, one moment at a time to the test. Being on horses that were young and unfamiliar to me, I had to concentrate on what I needed to do for that day, that run.”

Moeykens’ is a student of the game and took every lesson in stride. Always evolving and learning, she is using those lessons acquired during her first NFR to reshape her perspective for 2026. Going into the 2026 season she is channeling more gratitude for every run she gets to make on her horses.

“The first round at the Montana Circuit Finals, I was just so happy to be with my boys that it didn’t really matter how the run went. It was just a dream to be able to come down that alley way on my team and go make our run,” the Montana cowgirl said.

Mindset Makes A Difference

Tayla Moeykens | Fernando Sam-Sin

Proper mindset and developing mental toughness skills are an important part of Moeykens’ program. She has two techniques that she comes back to time and time again.

When things aren't going as planned, she sticks to the 10-minute-rule, 10 minutes after a run to be mad, disappointed, or upset, then shaking it off, picking out a positive, and moving on.

“You can’t change what has already happened so there is no sense fretting over it except to figure out how to be better the next time.”

The One Run at a Time Mindset (ORAAT) is what keeps Moeykens and her team focused and in the moment. The ORAAT Mindset is focused on the here and now, doing what can be done in the present run.

ORATT has served Moeykens well and she plans to keep that mindset going into the 2026 season. Being as consistent as possible, going one rodeo at a time, and doing the best she can for that day are her top priorities for the year.

As for developing mental toughness Moeykens said it is important to that we remember we only have control of the present moment. Focus on what can be controlled so that mental exhaustion can be avoided.

“It is okay to prepare, but constantly worrying and thinking about it will just take the fire right out of you,” she explained.

Moeykens also says that it is crucial to have a good support system when out on the road. Surrounding herself with people who can push her to keep going and stay on a positive track has helped her greatly in her career. For her that support comes from her parents, friends, and sponsors.

For younger competitors watching Moeykens journey, she wants them to understand that there are going to be ups and downs in the sport, but it’s important to keep a good attitude and be humble.

“You have to be able to limit the downs and prolong the ups. When things do get hard, it can be difficult not to overanalyze why it isn’t working…Rodeo is what we do, not who we are. Your character is more important than any rodeo. Whether it is going good or bad, remember to stay true to who you are.”

More Rodeo News