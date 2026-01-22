BFA Select Barrel Horse Sale Kicks Off 2026 With Quality Offering

Following an unprecedented cancellation of the 2025 Barrel Futurities of America (BFA) World Championship in Guthrie, Okla., due to the EHV-1/EHM outbreak in November 2025, one portion of the event was postponed. The BFA Select Barrel Horse Sale was held in Oklahoma City, Okla., on January 18.

With an impressive offering of top barrel racing bloodlines, the sale is one of the most anticipated events of the year. In a post on social media, the sale shared:

"We are pleased to announce the results of the 2025 BFA Sale: $2.5 million in gross sales on 105 head, averaging $22,122, with an impressive 86% sold. Thank you to our consignors for bringing an outstanding group of horses and for their continued commitment through every circumstance. Your support is what makes this sale possible."

High Sellers

Roarrr | B Smilin Photography

Topping the sale was proven performer and producer, Roarrr. The bay stallion, by Tres Seis and out of Dash Ta Vanila, was purchased by Edwin Cameron and Tiany Schuster. Beus Quarter Horses previously owned Roarrr, who sold as Hip 77, represented by agent Red River Equine.

The stallion sold with his Ruby Buckle spot and commanded a final bid of $200,000.

The highest-selling yearling was Hip 91, a buckskin filly by 2025 WPRA Reserve World Champion Adios Pantalones and out of Miss JB 1414 by Chasin Firewater. Offered by Lazy E Ranch, the filly brought $74,000.

A 2024 colt by JL Dash Ta Heaven and out of Reneoni, RE Own Me, was Hip 132. Offered by MP Horses, the colt was a full sibling to multiple-time Open 1D, rodeo, and supershow champion Heavenly Red. He brought $68,000.

Hip 88, Grace Tres, was a 2024 filly by Tres Seis and out of BP Mariahs Heroine. The filly is a full sibling to multiple-time 1D winner XF Tres Of Heroine and sold for $64,000.

2024 colt, LS Beast Mode, was Hip 63. By Dash Ta Fame and out of Blazin Jetolena daughter, Letta Girl Jet, the colt brought $47,000. He will also make his new home with Edwin Cameron and Tiany Schuster.

Another 2024 colt, selling for $46,000, MW AintGottaHeaven was Hip140. The son of Aint Seen Nothin Yet and out of Firin For Heaven by JL Dash Ta Heaven was consigned by Twisted M Ranch, agent for Larry Marcum & Nancy Wells.

Hip 39A, a broodmare by The Goodbye Lane and out of Rock On Rita, sold for $45,000. Sheza Rocky Goodbye is a 2022 palomino mare and was offered by Lance Powers as agent for Red River Equine.

Full sale results can be found here.

